Kerala Board exams 2026 exam schedule released

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the exam schedule for the Class 11 and Class 12 (Plus One and Plus Two) board exams in 2026.

According to the calendar, the Class 12 exams will begin on March 6 with the Physics paper and conclude on March 27. The Class 11 exams will be conducted between March 5 and March 27, 2026.

Students must submit their Plus One and Plus Two exam applications by November 25, 2025. Nearly 9 lakh students are expected to take the Higher Secondary (first and second year) exams.

To participate in both the written and practical exams, students must have at least 75 per cent attendance.

Important dates:

Class 12 admit cards will be available from January 15, 2026.

The Class 12 practical exams will commence on January 22, 2026.

Class 11 admit cards will be distributed from February 16, 2026.

The Kerala board exams will be conducted between March 5 and March 30, 2026. Almost 4.25 lakh students will take the SSLC (Class 10) exam.

Evaluation will take place between April 7 and April 25, 2026, with results likely to be announced on May 8, 2026.

According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, around 3,000 exam centres have been set up, with seven in the Gulf area and nine in Lakshadweep.