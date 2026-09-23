KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 3 Counselling: Caution deposit, option entry dates and key rules

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule and guidelines for the third round of online seat allotment for UG medical and dental courses under UGNEET 2026.

According to the notification dated September 23, 2026, seats remaining after the second round, along with seats that may subsequently be cancelled, forfeited or added to the seat matrix, will be considered for the third-round allotment.

The third-round allotment will be conducted based on merit and the priority of options entered by candidates.