KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 3: Caution deposit deadline extended to October 1 amid bank strike

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued a corrigendum for the third round of UGNEET 2026 medical and dental counselling, revising certain provisions announced in its September 23 notification.
The corrigendum, dated September 25, 2026, has been issued in view of the nationwide bank strike and specifically changes the last date for payment of the caution deposit.
As per the latest corrigendum, the last date for payment of the caution deposit for medical and dental courses is now October 1, 2026.
This is an extension from the earlier deadline announced for the third-round counselling process. Candidates participating in Round 3 should therefore ensure that the applicable caution deposit is paid within the revised deadline.
KEA has clarified that there are no other changes to its September 23 publication, except those specifically mentioned in the corrigendum.
The corrigendum lists the following candidates as eligible for the third round:
Candidates who were not allotted any medical seat in the first or second round.
Candidates who cancelled their medical/dental seat by paying the prescribed penalty.
Candidates who were allotted a medical/dental seat in the first round and selected Choice-4.
Candidates who exercised the 'QUIT' option before the final results of the second round.
Candidates who have already reported to a medical/dental college and wish to participate for upgradation, subject to the recent High Court orders referred to by KEA.
KEA has also specified that candidates who were allotted a medical or dental seat in the first or second round but failed to exercise a choice are not eligible to participate in Round 3.
This condition is important for candidates who received an allotment but did not take the required action after the allotment.
The third round is based on the seats remaining after Round 2, along with seats that may subsequently become available because of cancellations, forfeiture or additions to the seat matrix. KEA had earlier stated that candidates participating in Round 3 must enter their options afresh; options submitted during earlier rounds will not be considered.
Candidates should therefore review the available choices carefully before submitting their Round 3 options.
The October 1 deadline applies specifically to the caution deposit payment, while the corrigendum states that there are no other changes to the September 23 notification. Candidates should continue to follow the official KEA website for subsequent seat-allotment updates and instructions.