KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 3: Caution deposit deadline extended to October 1 amid bank strike

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued a corrigendum for the third round of UGNEET 2026 medical and dental counselling, revising certain provisions announced in its September 23 notification.

The corrigendum, dated September 25, 2026, has been issued in view of the nationwide bank strike and specifically changes the last date for payment of the caution deposit.

Caution deposit deadline extended

As per the latest corrigendum, the last date for payment of the caution deposit for medical and dental courses is now October 1, 2026.

This is an extension from the earlier deadline announced for the third-round counselling process. Candidates participating in Round 3 should therefore ensure that the applicable caution deposit is paid within the revised deadline.

KEA has clarified that there are no other changes to its September 23 publication, except those specifically mentioned in the corrigendum.