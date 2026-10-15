KEA Horticulture Recruitment Result 2026: Final marks list released for Assistant Horticulture Officer, Assistant Director posts

Bengaluru, October 15: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final marks list for the recruitment examination conducted for the posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director of Horticulture in the Karnataka Horticulture Department.

In an official announcement dated October 14, 2026, the authority stated that the final marks had been published after reviewing objections received against the provisional marks list.

The examination was conducted on September 28, 29 and 30, 2026. KEA subsequently published the answer keys on September 30 and invited objections from candidates.