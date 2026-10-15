KEA Horticulture Recruitment Result 2026: Final marks list released for Assistant Horticulture Officer, Assistant Director posts

Bengaluru, October 15: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final marks list for the recruitment examination conducted for the posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director of Horticulture in the Karnataka Horticulture Department.
In an official announcement dated October 14, 2026, the authority stated that the final marks had been published after reviewing objections received against the provisional marks list.
The examination was conducted on September 28, 29 and 30, 2026. KEA subsequently published the answer keys on September 30 and invited objections from candidates.
According to the notification, the authority examined the objections submitted by candidates and published the final answer keys on October 14.
Following this process, KEA made available the final marks details of candidates who secured 35 marks or above in the recruitment examination.
Candidates can visit the official KEA website to access the relevant recruitment section and check their marks.
The authority had earlier published the provisional marks of candidates on October 7, 2026. Candidates were permitted to submit objections until 11 am on October 9.
After examining the objections, KEA released the revised final marks information on October 14.
The notification also states that the final answer keys have been published following consideration of the objections.
Candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.
Navigate to the recruitment section.
Look for the notice concerning Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director of Horticulture recruitment.
Open the final marks list or relevant result document.
Check the marks details and save the document for reference.
The publication of final marks should not be confused with a final appointment or selection list.
The October 14 announcement concerns the publication of marks after the objection review process. Candidates should follow subsequent official recruitment notifications for any further selection-related information.