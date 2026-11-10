KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026: 25% In-Service provision explained for 141 vacancies

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced 141 Female Supervisor vacancies in the state's Women and Child Development Department, with a special provision for existing departmental employees alongside direct recruitment.

According to the notification issued on November 2, 2026, the recruitment covers Group-C Female Supervisor posts under the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC), carrying a pay scale of Rs 44,425 to Rs 83,700.

An important feature of the recruitment is the provision for in-service employees, including those working in positions carrying a lower pay scale than Female Supervisor.

Applications opened on November 3 and will close on November 28, 2026.