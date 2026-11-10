KEA Female Supervisor Recruitment 2026: 25% In-Service provision explained for 141 vacancies

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced 141 Female Supervisor vacancies in the state's Women and Child Development Department, with a special provision for existing departmental employees alongside direct recruitment.
According to the notification issued on November 2, 2026, the recruitment covers Group-C Female Supervisor posts under the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC), carrying a pay scale of Rs 44,425 to Rs 83,700.
An important feature of the recruitment is the provision for in-service employees, including those working in positions carrying a lower pay scale than Female Supervisor.
Applications opened on November 3 and will close on November 28, 2026.
The notification provides for 25% recruitment from eligible in-service employees of the Women and Child Development Department.
This includes a 5% provision for eligible women employees working in positions with a pay scale lower than that of Female Supervisor.
The notification further states that if sufficient eligible employees are unavailable under the specified 5% provision, the remaining vacancies will be filled through direct recruitment of general candidates.
This is significant for applicants because the total of 141 notified vacancies should not be interpreted as posts exclusively available through open recruitment.
The final allocation of vacancies will be governed by the applicable recruitment provisions and eligibility requirements.
The notification specifies that applicants must possess one of the following qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Home Science
Bachelor's degree in Social Work
Bachelor's degree in Sociology
BSc in Home Science or Community Science
The recruitment is restricted to eligible women candidates.
Applicants must also satisfy the prescribed age limits and other conditions specified in the notification.
The recruitment process includes a competitive examination comprising two papers.
The notification specifies:
Paper 1: 100 questions carrying 100 marks
Paper 2: 100 questions carrying 100 marks
Duration: Two hours for each paper
Negative marking: 0.25 marks for each incorrect response
Candidates must prepare for the prescribed subject-specific syllabus in addition to the general paper.
The recruitment schedule includes the following deadlines:
Notification date: November 2, 2026
Application opening date: November 3, 2026
Last date for applications: November 28, 2026
Last date for fee payment: November 29, 2026
Candidates should refer to the official KEA notification for the detailed recruitment provisions, examination schedule and category-wise eligibility conditions.
The authority has also issued a separate notification for Female Supervisor posts under the Kalyana Karnataka cadre. Applicants should distinguish those vacancies from the 141 posts covered under the RPC notification.
Further updates will be available on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.