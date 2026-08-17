KCET, UGNEET 2026 Second Mock Allotment Result Released: Check allotment and edit options

How to edit options after the mock allotment

Candidates should use the mock allotment as a guide before finalising their preferences. If the allotted college or course is not satisfactory, they should revisit the Option Entry section and modify their choices.

Add colleges or courses that they genuinely prefer.

Delete options they no longer wish to consider.

Re-arrange existing choices according to preference.

Check the order carefully before submitting the revised options.

Save/submit the modified option entry and ensure that the changes are reflected on the portal.

KEA's UGCET 2026 portal provides a dedicated Option Entry link for candidates participating in counselling.