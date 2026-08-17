KCET, UGNEET 2026 Second Mock Allotment Result Released: Check allotment and edit options

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second mock seat allotment result for UGCET/KCET and UGNEET 2026 on August 17. Candidates participating in the Karnataka counselling process can now check the mock allotment through the official KEA portal. The authority has also published the second-round mock allotment cut-off for UGCET 2026.
The mock allotment is intended to give candidates an indication of the seats they may receive based on their current rank, category, available seats and the options entered by them. It is not the final seat allotment. Candidates therefore have an opportunity to review the simulated result and make changes to their preferences before the actual allotment.
Candidates should use the mock allotment as a guide before finalising their preferences. If the allotted college or course is not satisfactory, they should revisit the Option Entry section and modify their choices.
Add colleges or courses that they genuinely prefer.
Delete options they no longer wish to consider.
Re-arrange existing choices according to preference.
Check the order carefully before submitting the revised options.
Save/submit the modified option entry and ensure that the changes are reflected on the portal.
KEA's UGCET 2026 portal provides a dedicated Option Entry link for candidates participating in counselling.
Candidates should remember that the second mock allotment is only indicative. The final seat allotment which will be released on August 20 depend on the applicable counselling rules, seat availability, candidate rank, category and the final order of options submitted by the candidate.