KCET Round 3 Option Entry 2026 Begins: Fresh choices mandatory; check who can participate

The latest seat matrix should also not be viewed as a completely static list. KEA says cancelled or forfeited seats, newly added seats and seats remaining vacant due to non-compliance with rules may be considered for allotment.

For candidates, the bigger takeaway is therefore not merely that another round has opened, but that the preference strategy has to be rebuilt. KEA has advised students to include all colleges and courses they would genuinely be willing to join, while ranking their choices carefully.