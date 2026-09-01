KCET Round 3 Option Entry 2026 Begins: Fresh choices mandatory; check who can participate

KEA has commenced the third round of seat allotment for UGCET (KCET) 2026, with the vacant and cancelled seat matrix now available on its website. The round covers courses including Engineering, Architecture, Veterinary, Farm Sciences, B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture, Yoga and Naturopathy and Allied Health Science courses.
The key point for candidates this time is that earlier option lists will not be carried forward. Students participating in Round 3 have to enter their choices afresh and arrange them according to their preferred order.
For candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 2, or those who cancelled their allotted seat after paying the applicable penalty, fresh option entry is available from 6 pm on August 31 to 6 pm on September 3, 2026.
There is a separate window for students who accepted their Round 2 allotment but now want an upgradation. Such candidates can enter fresh options from 11 am on September 2 until 6 pm on September 3.
KEA has also clarified that not everyone who participated in earlier rounds can enter Round 3. Candidates who did not select any choice after the second-round allotment are not eligible. Similarly, those who selected Choice-4 after Round 2 cannot participate in this round, although a separate provision applies to candidates whose options list contains medical or dental choices when the second round of UGNEET begins.
The latest seat matrix should also not be viewed as a completely static list. KEA says cancelled or forfeited seats, newly added seats and seats remaining vacant due to non-compliance with rules may be considered for allotment.
For candidates, the bigger takeaway is therefore not merely that another round has opened, but that the preference strategy has to be rebuilt. KEA has advised students to include all colleges and courses they would genuinely be willing to join, while ranking their choices carefully.