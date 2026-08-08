KCET Round 2 Option Entry 2026 Underway: UG NEET included, seat matrix released

Karnataka Examinations Authority has opened the Round 2 option entry for KCET counselling 2026. UG NEET MBBS, BDS and paramedical courses are included in the second round. The seat matrix for medical and dental courses has been released, and eligible aspirants must first review the -category- and college-wise total number of seats available.
Here are the important dates of KCET BTech, Nursing, Agriculture, Pharma, Paramedical, Medical, Dental and Allied Health Sciences courses -
Option entry last date: August 13, 2026 (9:00 AM)
Seat allotment result: August 19, 2026 (10:00 AM)
This year, there is no mock seat allotment round for UG NEET counselling. Every year, KEA releases a mock allotment result and cutoff for UG NEET. This year, due to the exclusion of medical courses from the first round of KCET counselling, there will be no mock allotment for the same.
Eligible candidates who chose Choice 3 and 4 during the seat acceptance process of KCET are eligible to fill/edit or modify the choices during the Round 2 counselling. KEA will conduct Round 3 counselling as well, and candidates who opted for Choice 1 in Round 1 (accept fee, pay fee, and report) will be allowed to participate in that round only.
PCMB students with a valid NEET UG rank and an obtained UGNEET verification slip can apply for MBBS and BDS courses in the option entry form. There is no restriction on the number of choices filled by the candidates. It is always advisable to fill maximum choices for better admission chances.