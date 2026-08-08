KCET Round 2 Option Entry 2026 Underway: UG NEET included, seat matrix released

KCET Round 2 Counselling Dates 2026

Here are the important dates of KCET BTech, Nursing, Agriculture, Pharma, Paramedical, Medical, Dental and Allied Health Sciences courses -

Option entry last date : August 13, 2026 (9:00 AM)

Seat allotment result: August 19, 2026 (10:00 AM)

This year, there is no mock seat allotment round for UG NEET counselling. Every year, KEA releases a mock allotment result and cutoff for UG NEET. This year, due to the exclusion of medical courses from the first round of KCET counselling, there will be no mock allotment for the same.