KCET Counselling 2026: KEA first round seat allotment results today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) round 1 final seat allotment result 2026 today, July 15. It will be releasing the KCET first round seat allotment results 2026 on its official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who had registered for KCET counselling 2026 can access the KCET 1st round result 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their Karnataka CET number and password to access the KEA KCET counselling results 2026. Candidates can kick-start the admission process after the final seat allotment results.

How to check KCET round 1 final seat allotment result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official KEA portal or KCET counselling portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Find the KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link on homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the Karnataka CET number

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Enter the seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

What after KCET round one result 2026?

After checking the allotment result, candidates are advised to verify the allotted institute and course details carefully. All the satisfied candidates can move to choice selection process and pay the required admission fee. The admission process will complete after reporting to the allotted college and verifying the documents.