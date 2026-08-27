KCET 2026: Round 2 seat allotment candidates get more time; check upgradation and cancellation rules

KEA has issued an important update for candidates participating in the KCET 2026 counselling process, particularly those who have received seats in the second round of allotment.

According to the notice dated August 27, 2026, KEA has clarified the next steps for candidates who have been allotted seats and those who wish to explore an upgraded seat in the subsequent round.

KEA had published the final second-round seat allotment result on August 24. Candidates allotted seats must complete the admission-related process within the prescribed timeline. The authority has now specified the deadlines and conditions applicable to candidates who want to retain their allotted seat or seek an upgrade.