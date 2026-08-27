KCET 2026: Round 2 seat allotment candidates get more time; check upgradation and cancellation rules

KEA has issued an important update for candidates participating in the KCET 2026 counselling process, particularly those who have received seats in the second round of allotment.
According to the notice dated August 27, 2026, KEA has clarified the next steps for candidates who have been allotted seats and those who wish to explore an upgraded seat in the subsequent round.
KEA had published the final second-round seat allotment result on August 24. Candidates allotted seats must complete the admission-related process within the prescribed timeline. The authority has now specified the deadlines and conditions applicable to candidates who want to retain their allotted seat or seek an upgrade.
Candidates who have accepted their allotted seat but want a better-preference seat can participate in the upgradation process, subject to KEA's counselling rules and the schedule announced for the next round.
However, candidates should carefully understand the implications of choosing the upgradation option. An upgrade depends on seat availability, the candidate's merit, preferences, and applicable counselling rules.
KEA has also outlined the procedure for candidates who do not wish to retain their allotted seat or want to withdraw from the counselling process. Such candidates must follow the cancellation/withdrawal procedure available through their KEA login rather than simply leaving the allotted seat unattended.
The notice also mentions a ₹5,000 penalty in the applicable cancellation/withdrawal situation. Candidates are therefore advised to check the exact option displayed in their KEA login before proceeding.
KEA has reiterated that candidates participating in further counselling must complete Options Entry carefully. Candidates who have already entered options do not need to repeat the process unless they are eligible and required to participate in a subsequent round.
The authority has indicated that the relevant option-entry facility will be available between August 27, 2026, at 3 pm and August 29, 2026, at 3 pm.
With the counselling process moving into its next stage, candidates should not make decisions based solely on whether a seat has been allotted. They should first check their seat status, admission choice, upgradation eligibility, fee-payment status and option-entry requirements on the official KEA portal.