Karnataka TET 2025 notification out: More details here

The Department of School Education, Karnataka, has officially released the notification for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 (KARTET 2025).

This exam is required for applicants who want to teach grades 1 through 8 in government, aided, and private schools throughout the state.

KARTET is used as a benchmark to guarantee that teachers achieve the minimum standards of teaching competency. The online application process for KARTET 2025 will begin on October 23, 2025, and end on November 9, 2025, with the exam set for December 7, 2025.

Candidates must carefully review eligibility requirements, exam patterns, and application procedures to ensure their chances of qualifying and receiving a legitimate teaching certificate.

Candidates must ensure they meet the minimum educational criteria before applying. Check paper-wise requirements below:Paper I (Classes 1–5):

Senior Secondary (50 per cent marks) + 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)/4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd)

Graduation (50 per cent marks) + Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)

Other equivalent qualifications in education

Paper II (Classes 6–8):

Graduation (50 per cent marks) + 1-year Bachelor of Education/4-year BElEd / 4-year Bachelor of Arts in Education (BA Ed)/Bachelor of Science in Education (BSc Ed)

Graduation (50 per cent marks) + 1-year BEd (Special Education)

Once the application window opens on October 23, candidates who are eligible for KARTET will be able to apply by following the steps below: