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Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2027 Released: Exam 1 from March 22, Exam 2 from May 24; check subject-wise dates

KSEAB has released the tentative Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2027 for Exam 1 and Exam 2. The first examination will be held from March 22 to April 5, while the second is scheduled from May 24 to 31. Students can submit objections until October 22.
Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2027 Released
Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2027 ReleasedOfficial timetable image of Karnataka SSLC
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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative SSLC Examination 1 and Examination 2 time tables for 2027, giving Class 10 students an early schedule for both examination sessions.

According to the notifications issued on October 8, 2026, SSLC Exam 1 will be conducted from March 22 to April 5, 2027, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 24 to May 31, 2027.

The Board has invited objections to the proposed schedules before finalising the examination dates. Students, parents and other stakeholders can submit their suggestions or objections between October 8 and October 22, 2026.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Time Table 2027: Subject-wise dates

  • March 22: First Language — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) and Sanskrit

  • March 25: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music

  • March 27: Second Language — English and Kannada

  • March 30: Mathematics and Sociology

  • April 2: Third Language papers, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu and other prescribed languages; NSQF vocational subjects

  • April 3: JTS subjects and Economics

  • April 5: Social Science

The Board has not scheduled examinations on March 23, 24, 26, 28, 29 and 31, or April 1 and 4.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Time Table 2027: Subject-wise dates

  • May 24: First Language papers

  • May 25: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music

  • May 26: Second Language — English and Kannada

  • May 27: Mathematics and Sociology

  • May 28: Third Language papers and NSQF vocational subjects

  • May 29: Social Science

  • May 31: JTS subjects and Economics

The practical and oral examinations for the specified JTS subjects are scheduled for April 6 under Exam 1 and June 1 under Exam 2, at the respective schools.

Karnataka SSLC 2027: Exam timings and duration

Most first-language and core-subject examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm, including 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

Second-language and third-language papers will run from 10 am to 1 pm, while NSQF vocational examinations are scheduled from 10 am to 12.15 pm.

Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The Board has also provided additional examination time for differently abled students, depending on the duration of the question paper.

Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2027: How to raise objections?

As the schedules are tentative, KSEAB has invited objections and suggestions before issuing the final time tables.

Stakeholders can submit their representations by October 22, 2026, through the designated email addresses:

SSLC-related objections: dpkseab@gmail.com

PUC-related objections: directorpuekseab@gmail.com

The Board will examine the representations received before finalising the schedules. Students should therefore treat the announced dates as provisional and check subsequent official notifications for any revisions.

The tentative schedules are available through the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board's official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

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