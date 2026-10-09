Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table 2027 Released: Exam 1 from March 22, Exam 2 from May 24; check subject-wise dates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative SSLC Examination 1 and Examination 2 time tables for 2027, giving Class 10 students an early schedule for both examination sessions.

According to the notifications issued on October 8, 2026, SSLC Exam 1 will be conducted from March 22 to April 5, 2027, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 24 to May 31, 2027.

The Board has invited objections to the proposed schedules before finalising the examination dates. Students, parents and other stakeholders can submit their suggestions or objections between October 8 and October 22, 2026.