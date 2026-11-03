KEA Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 218 government posts; Check eligibility, fees and last date

The Karnataka government has invited applications for 218 posts under two recruitment notifications issued by the Directorate of Municipal Administration on October 31, 2026.

The recruitment covers 187 posts under the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 31 posts under the Kalyana Karnataka (HK) cadre.

Online applications opened on October 31, and eligible candidates can submit their forms through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, until November 26, 2026.