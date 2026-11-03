KEA Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 218 government posts; Check eligibility, fees and last date

The Karnataka government has invited applications for 218 posts under two recruitment notifications issued by the Directorate of Municipal Administration on October 31, 2026.
The recruitment covers 187 posts under the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 31 posts under the Kalyana Karnataka (HK) cadre.
Online applications opened on October 31, and eligible candidates can submit their forms through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, until November 26, 2026.
Notification date: October 31, 2026
Online application commencement: October 31, 2026
Last date to submit applications: November 26, 2026
Last date for fee payment: November 27, 2026
The recruitment includes posts such as First Division Revenue Inspector, Second Division Revenue Inspector, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer in various categories.
The RPC notification covers 187 vacancies, while the HK notification provides for 31 vacancies.
Candidates should check the respective notification for post-wise vacancies, reservation categories and cadre-specific eligibility requirements.
Educational requirements vary depending on the post.
For engineering-related positions, the notifications prescribe qualifications such as a diploma in Civil Engineering or related disciplines from a recognised institution.
Certain posts also specify additional technical requirements, including knowledge of AutoCAD.
Applicants for revenue-related positions must meet the qualifications prescribed in the relevant notification.
The minimum age for applicants is 18 years.
The upper age limit varies by category, with relaxations available to eligible reserved-category candidates under the applicable Karnataka government rules.
The application fee is:
General Merit and specified other categories: Rs 750
Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B candidates: Rs 500
SC, ST and Category 1 candidates: Rs 250
Candidates should refer to the relevant notification for fee concessions and exemptions.
The selection process includes a competitive examination consisting of two papers.
Each paper carries 100 marks, with a duration of two hours.
The examination covers general knowledge and Kannada language-related components, as prescribed in the recruitment notification.
The notifications also specify negative marking for incorrect answers.
Candidates can visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and access the relevant recruitment application link.
Applicants must register, provide their personal and educational details, upload the required documents and complete the fee payment process before the deadline.
Candidates are advised to read the official notifications carefully, particularly the cadre-wise vacancy distribution, educational qualifications, reservation requirements and examination instructions, before applying.