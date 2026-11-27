The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued two separate notifications for the direct recruitment of 814 Group-B Lecturer posts in government Pre-University (PU) colleges under the Department of School Education (Pre-University).

The notifications, dated November 26, 2026, cover 778 vacancies under the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 36 vacancies under the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) cadre.

Online applications commenced on November 26 and will remain open until December 25, 2026. Candidates can pay the prescribed examination fee until December 26.

The recruitment will be conducted for teaching positions across subjects including Kannada, English, History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Commerce and Computer Science.