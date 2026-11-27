The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued two separate notifications for the direct recruitment of 814 Group-B Lecturer posts in government Pre-University (PU) colleges under the Department of School Education (Pre-University).
The notifications, dated November 26, 2026, cover 778 vacancies under the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 36 vacancies under the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) cadre.
Online applications commenced on November 26 and will remain open until December 25, 2026. Candidates can pay the prescribed examination fee until December 26.
The recruitment will be conducted for teaching positions across subjects including Kannada, English, History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Commerce and Computer Science.
Of the 814 vacancies, the larger allocation is under the Residual Parent Cadre.
The RPC notification includes 140 English Lecturer vacancies, 146 Commerce vacancies, 108 Computer Science vacancies, 85 Economics vacancies and 84 Kannada vacancies.
Other subjects include History, Political Science, Sociology, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.
The separate Kalyana Karnataka notification covers 36 vacancies across eight subjects:
Kannada: 5 posts
English: 5 posts
History: 5 posts
Economics: 5 posts
Political Science: 5 posts
Sociology: 5 posts
Commerce: 4 posts
Computer Science: 2 posts
KEA has clarified that the vacancy figures and their category-wise distribution may be subject to revision in accordance with government orders.
According to the notifications, candidates must possess a second-class master's degree in the relevant subject with at least 55 per cent marks, along with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree or an equivalent qualification.
For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the minimum marks requirement in the relevant master's degree is 50 per cent.
Applicants must also satisfy the prescribed age limits, reservation conditions and other eligibility requirements applicable to their recruitment category.
The recruitment process includes a competitive examination conducted in offline OMR mode.
The notifications prescribe two competitive examination papers, each containing 150 questions carrying 150 marks, with a duration of three hours per paper.
A Kannada language qualifying examination is also prescribed for candidates to whom the requirement applies.
KEA has specified negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in the competitive examination.
The written examinations are tentatively scheduled for February 2027, while the detailed subject-wise timetable will be announced separately.
The prescribed application fee is Rs 750 for general merit and specified backward-class categories, Rs 500 for eligible SC, ST, Category-I, ex-servicemen and transgender candidates, and Rs 250 for persons with disabilities.
The key dates are:
November 26, 2026: Online applications commenced
December 25, 2026: Last date for registration
December 26, 2026: Last date for fee payment
February 2027: Tentative written examination period
Candidates are advised to read the respective RPC and Kalyana Karnataka recruitment notifications before applying, particularly the eligibility requirements and reservation conditions.
Further details are available on the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.