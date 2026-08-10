Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 to be Announced Soon: Students wait for result announcement

Karnataka Examinations Authority is yet to release the Karnataka PGCET result 2026, and it's been over 50 days since the exam was concluded. KEA initiated the special category document verification process for MTech courses on July 10. Since then, there has been no update on when the result can be expected. MTech, MBA and MCA aspirants who appeared for the PGCET exam are eagerly waiting for the result announcement so that they can finalise college options. Last year, the results were released almost 60 days after the exam.