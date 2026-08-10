Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 to be Announced Soon: Students wait for result announcement

Karnataka Examinations Authority is yet to release the Karnataka PGCET result 2026, and it's been over 50 days since the exam was concluded. KEA initiated the special category document verification process for MTech courses on July 10. Since then, there has been no update on when the result can be expected. MTech, MBA and MCA aspirants who appeared for the PGCET exam are eagerly waiting for the result announcement so that they can finalise college options. Last year, the results were released almost 60 days after the exam.
This year too, the MTech exam was conducted on May 23, while the MBA and MCA exams were conducted on June 14. In 2025, 2024 and 2023, the authority took an average of 50-plus days to declare the result. The exam mode is offline, and there are many subjects at the MTech level. Therefore, the result announcement takes time. On the other hand, the counselling process begins in September every year. So KEA still has time to announce the results.
There is a chance for the result announcement anytime by or after August 16, but the official date has not been confirmed. KEA will release a verification slip to all candidates who complete the document verification process. The option entry process will commence only after the successful verification of documents.
In 2025, the document verification process started on August 20, 2025, but the round 1 option entry started on September 24. The timelines were even more delayed in 2024, with round 1 option entry starting on October 30, 2024. Therefore, students can expect a delay in the PGCET exam process.