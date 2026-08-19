Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 Declared: Counselling dates soon

After a long wait, Karnataka PGCET 2026 aspirants are relieved as the Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared the results today, August 19. The exam for MBA and MCA courses was conducted on June 14, and the results were declared almost 60 days after the exam. Karnataka PGCET result 2026 link has been activated for MTech, MArch, MBA and MCA courses. The candidates need to keep their application number and date of birth handy to download the result.

Direct link to check PGCET result 2026