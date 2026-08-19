Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 Declared: Counselling dates soon

After a long wait, Karnataka PGCET 2026 aspirants are relieved as the Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared the results today, August 19. The exam for MBA and MCA courses was conducted on June 14, and the results were declared almost 60 days after the exam. Karnataka PGCET result 2026 link has been activated for MTech, MArch, MBA and MCA courses. The candidates need to keep their application number and date of birth handy to download the result.
KEA has officially tweeted about the result on its official 'X' handle. The website is working fine, and there are no server issues. Therefore, the candidates can check their ranks and predict their admission chances based on previous years' cutoff marks.
KEA has not released a schedule for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2026. An official announcement is expected soon, and candidates can check the KEA official website regularly for counselling updates rather than relying on unofficial dates/sources. An announcement on counselling will be made on the KEA's 'X' platform as well.
KEA has clearly specified that the result is provisional and subject to change if there are any discrepancies. The test takers must report to KEA if there are any discrepancies in category details and personal information.
Karnataka PGCET counselling process involves document verification, issuing verification slip, registration & filling of optionn form, mock allotment result and real seat allotment results. KEA might conduct two rounds of counselling, but it has not been finalised yet. m