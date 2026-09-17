Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2026 Today: KEA to release mock seat allotment after 6 PM

KEA is set to publish the Karnataka PGCET 2026 mock allotment result today, September 17, after 6 PM. The mock allotment is part of the first-round counselling process for candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, M.E. and M.Tech programmes through Karnataka PGCET. The schedule issued by KEA confirms that the mock allotment will be published after completion of the first-round option-entry window.
Candidates were allowed to enter their preferred courses and colleges from September 11 to September 17, 2026, up to 9 AM. The mock allotment will provide candidates with an indication of the seat they may receive based on their merit, available seats and the preferences entered during option entry.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 1 schedule
The mock allotment is not the final seat allotment. After checking the result, candidates can change, reorder, delete or add course and college preferences during the option-editing window. KEA's schedule specifically provides this facility from September 17 to September 19 up to 11 AM.
Candidates can check the result by following these steps:
Visit the official KEA PGCET portal: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026
Look for the PGCET 2026 mock allotment/seat allotment link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Submit the details and check the mock allotment status.
Download or save the allotment details for reference.
Candidates should carefully examine the college and course indicated in the mock allotment before making changes to their preferences. The Round 1 provisional seat allotment is scheduled for September 19 after 5 PM, followed by the final Round 1 allotment on September 21 after 4 PM.
The mock allotment therefore gives candidates an opportunity to reassess their choices before the actual Round 1 seat allocation. Since the allotment is indicative, candidates should not treat today's mock result as confirmation of admission.