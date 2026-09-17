Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Result 2026 Today: KEA to release mock seat allotment after 6 PM

KEA is set to publish the Karnataka PGCET 2026 mock allotment result today, September 17, after 6 PM. The mock allotment is part of the first-round counselling process for candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, M.E. and M.Tech programmes through Karnataka PGCET. The schedule issued by KEA confirms that the mock allotment will be published after completion of the first-round option-entry window.

Candidates were allowed to enter their preferred courses and colleges from September 11 to September 17, 2026, up to 9 AM. The mock allotment will provide candidates with an indication of the seat they may receive based on their merit, available seats and the preferences entered during option entry.