Exams

Karnataka PGCET 2026 registration begins today; apply online by April 8

Interested and eligible candidates can register online for Karnataka PGCET 2026 exam till April 8 through the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The exam will be held on May 23 and 24.
Karnataka Examinations Authority
Karnataka Examinations AuthorityPic Credits: Official Website
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Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to open the registration window for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 examination. The online application window will be available from March 23 to April 8, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is April 10, 2026.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility conditions set by the KEA can register for Karnataka PGCET 2026 examination through the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME/ MTech courses. Aspirants must note that ME/MTech exam will be held only in Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Science Engineering.

The KEA has also announced that the Karnataka PGCET examination will be held on May 23 and 24, 2026. The written exam will be held through OMR. The question paper will be of objective multiple choice type.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 exam highlights

How to apply online for Karnataka PGCET 2026 exam?

Step 1: Open the official portal of Karnataka PGCET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Examination section on the homepage

Step 3: Find the Karnataka PGCET 2026 exam tab

Step 4: Fill in the application form with all details including academic and personal

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Scan and upload all the required doucments

Step 7: Submit the Karnataka PGCET 2026 application form

Step 8: Download the application confirmation page

Step 9: Keep the hard copy of application form for future need

Karnataka PGCET application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 as an application fee to complete the registration process. It is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories.

Karnataka PGCET 2026

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