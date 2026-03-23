Karnataka PGCET 2026 registration begins today; apply online by April 8

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to open the registration window for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 examination. The online application window will be available from March 23 to April 8, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is April 10, 2026.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility conditions set by the KEA can register for Karnataka PGCET 2026 examination through the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME/ MTech courses. Aspirants must note that ME/MTech exam will be held only in Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Science Engineering.

The KEA has also announced that the Karnataka PGCET examination will be held on May 23 and 24, 2026. The written exam will be held through OMR. The question paper will be of objective multiple choice type.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 exam highlights