Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA announces final extended counselling round for MBA, MCA and MTech admissions

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a final extended round of Karnataka PGCET 2026 counselling for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech courses for the academic year 2026.
According to a notification issued on Thursday, October 29, the additional round follows an order passed by the Supreme Court on the same day, extending the last date for admissions to these courses and directing KEA to conduct another round of counselling.
The authority said that seats remaining vacant, along with those identified as not reported following the allotment conducted between October 13 and 15, will be considered for the extended round.
However, candidates who received seats in the previous allotment but have not paid the prescribed fees or reported to their allotted colleges have been given a final opportunity to complete the process by 6 pm on October 31, 2026.
Seats for which candidates fail to complete these requirements will be included in the extended allotment.
KEA has permitted the following candidates to participate:
Candidates who have not received any seat in the earlier counselling rounds.
Candidates who have already reported to their allotted colleges and wish to seek an upgrade.
Candidates who previously cancelled their allotted seats after paying the prescribed penalty.
Candidates who received seats in the October 13–15 allotment but failed to pay the fees or report to their colleges are not directly eligible for the extended round.
However, such candidates can become eligible by reporting to their allotted colleges on or before October 31 or by paying a penalty of Rs 10,000 and cancelling their seats online.
KEA clarified that candidates who have already paid their course fees and subsequently cancel their seats will receive a refund after deducting Rs 10,000.
Candidates participating in the extended round must pay a caution deposit, except those who have already reported to their allotted colleges.
The deposit amounts are:
General and other categories: Rs 35,000
SC/ST candidates: Rs 10,000
KEA said the caution deposit will be adjusted against the admission fees if a candidate receives a seat.
However, candidates who fail to pay the remaining fees or report to the allotted college will forfeit the caution deposit. They will also be liable to pay the full fees as a penalty under the applicable rules.
October 31, 2026 (6 pm): Last date for previously allotted candidates to pay fees and report to their allotted colleges.
October 31 to November 3, 2026: Payment of caution deposit for the extended counselling round.
October 31, 2026 (2 pm): Fresh option entry begins.
November 4, 2026 (2 pm): Last date to submit fresh options in order of priority.
November 5, 2026 (after 1 pm): Publication of provisional seat allotment results.
KEA has made it clear that candidates must enter their preferred colleges and courses afresh for the extended round.
Options submitted during the previous counselling round will not be considered.
Candidates must arrange their new choices in order of priority before submitting them within the prescribed deadline.
The authority has advised eligible candidates to follow the schedule carefully, as the extended round is being conducted following the Supreme Court's directions.