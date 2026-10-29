Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA announces final extended counselling round for MBA, MCA and MTech admissions

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a final extended round of Karnataka PGCET 2026 counselling for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech courses for the academic year 2026.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, October 29, the additional round follows an order passed by the Supreme Court on the same day, extending the last date for admissions to these courses and directing KEA to conduct another round of counselling.

The authority said that seats remaining vacant, along with those identified as not reported following the allotment conducted between October 13 and 15, will be considered for the extended round.

However, candidates who received seats in the previous allotment but have not paid the prescribed fees or reported to their allotted colleges have been given a final opportunity to complete the process by 6 pm on October 31, 2026.

Seats for which candidates fail to complete these requirements will be included in the extended allotment.