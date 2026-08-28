Karnataka NEET UG 2026: KEA releases Round 1 Final Seat Allotment; check choice, fee payment and reporting dates

KEA has released the UG NEET 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment results for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses on August 28, 2026.
According to the latest KEA notice, candidates who have been allotted seats can access the Choices selection portal from 4 pm on August 28. The choice selection window will remain open until 11:59 pm on September 2, 2026.
Candidates who wish to confirm their allotted seat through Choice-1 must complete the prescribed fee payment during banking hours between August 29 and September 3. After successful payment, candidates will be able to download their Seat Confirmation Slip, which will be required during admission.
Candidates opting for Choice-1 must report to their allotted college along with the Seat Confirmation Slip by 6 pm on September 4.
KEA has also directed participating medical and dental colleges to treat Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days in view of the limited time available for completing counselling.
Candidates are advised to carefully follow the deadlines, as missing any of the prescribed steps could affect their admission.
The dates for Round 2 counselling are expected to be released after the first week of September 2026. As the last date to complete the reporting process is September 3, the candidates can expect the round 2 counselling dates by or before September 10.