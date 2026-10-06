Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026: Registration begins; Information brochure yet to be updated

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the online registration process for Karnataka NEET PG 2026 counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses in the state.
Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 can access the registration portal and submit their applications online. The application window opened on October 5, 2026, and the current schedule displayed on the KEA portal indicates that candidates can register until October 15, 2026.
Registration begins: October 5, 2026
Last date to apply: October 15, 2026
Offline document verification: from October 8, 2026, onwards
Seat matrix: To be announced
Seat allotment: To be announced
The detailed schedule, including subsequent counselling stages, is expected to be provided by KEA through its official information bulletin.
While the registration link is active, candidates clicking on the 'Download Brochure' option on the portal currently encounter a dummy/placeholder file instead of the detailed Karnataka NEET PG 2026 information brochure. Therefore, candidates should not rely on the placeholder document for information regarding eligibility, fee structure, document verification requirements, reservation rules or detailed counselling procedures.
KEA had similarly directed candidates in its PG medical and dental admission process to go through the relevant information bulletin and understand the eligibility conditions, qualification requirements and seat categories before applying.
Candidates are advised to complete registration only after checking the latest instructions issued by KEA. They should also keep their NEET PG details and required academic and category documents ready for the subsequent verification process.
The detailed information brochure and complete counselling schedule are awaited and candidates should regularly check the official KEA portal for updates.