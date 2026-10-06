Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026: Registration begins; Information brochure yet to be updated

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the online registration process for Karnataka NEET PG 2026 counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses in the state.

Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 can access the registration portal and submit their applications online. The application window opened on October 5, 2026, and the current schedule displayed on the KEA portal indicates that candidates can register until October 15, 2026.

Direct link to apply