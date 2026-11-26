The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close online registration for Karnataka BEd Admission 2026 on November 30 at 11.59 PM. Candidates seeking admission to two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes for the 2026–27 academic year must submit their applications before the deadline.

According to the revised information bulletin dated November 22, candidates will have additional time until December 2, 2026, at 6 PM to complete the application fee payment.

The registration process began on November 20 through the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

This year, KEA is conducting the centralised counselling and seat allotment process for government-quota BEd seats in government, university, aided and unaided institutions across Karnataka.