The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close online registration for Karnataka BEd Admission 2026 on November 30 at 11.59 PM. Candidates seeking admission to two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes for the 2026–27 academic year must submit their applications before the deadline.
According to the revised information bulletin dated November 22, candidates will have additional time until December 2, 2026, at 6 PM to complete the application fee payment.
The registration process began on November 20 through the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
This year, KEA is conducting the centralised counselling and seat allotment process for government-quota BEd seats in government, university, aided and unaided institutions across Karnataka.
November 20, 2026: Online registration commenced
November 30, 2026: Last date to submit applications, until 11.59 PM
December 2, 2026: Last date to pay the application fee, until 6 PM
Merit list and seat allotment: Dates to be announced separately
Candidates should note that merely completing the registration form is insufficient. According to the information bulletin, the application process is considered complete only after online submission, payment of the prescribed fee and obtaining the final application printout.
Candidates must have secured at least 50 per cent marks in a bachelor's degree or master's degree in Science, Social Sciences or Humanities.
Applicants holding a bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics must have secured at least 55 per cent marks.
A relaxation of five percentage points in the minimum qualifying marks is available to eligible SC, ST, Category-I and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, as prescribed in the bulletin.
KEA will conduct seat allotment based on candidates' qualifying degree examination marks, merit, reservation rules and preferences submitted during the counselling process.
Candidates will be required to select their preferred colleges and arrange them in order of priority once the option-entry facility becomes available.
The authority has clarified that seat allotment will be conducted according to the merit order, submitted preferences and applicable government reservation policies.
Applicants claiming reservation benefits must ensure that their caste, income and other relevant certificates are valid. KEA will verify several details using the RD numbers entered in the application form.
The bulletin also cautions candidates that incorrect information or discrepancies in documents could affect their eligibility and subsequent seat allotment.
Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the prescribed deadline and monitor the official KEA website for announcements concerning the merit list, option entry and counselling schedule.