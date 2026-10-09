Exams

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2027 Released: Exam 1 from February 27, Exam 2 from May 3; check subject-wise dates

KSEAB has released the tentative Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2027 for both examination sessions. Exam 1 is scheduled from February 27 to March 17, while Exam 2 will be held from May 3 to 15. Check subject-wise dates and timings.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2027 Released
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2027 ReleasedOfficial timetable image of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2027
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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative 2nd PUC Examination 1 and Examination 2 time tables for 2027, allowing Class 12 students to plan their preparation well ahead of the board examinations.

According to the schedules issued on October 8, 2026, Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 will be conducted from February 27 to March 17, 2027, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to May 15, 2027.

The time tables cover Science, Commerce, Arts, language and vocational subjects. However, the Board has described both schedules as tentative, meaning students should check the final notifications for any changes.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Time Table 2027: Subject-wise dates

  • February 27: Kannada, Arabic

  • March 1: English

  • March 2: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

  • March 3: Geography, Psychology

  • March 4: Sociology, Physics

  • March 5: Accountancy

  • March 8: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics

  • March 9: Economics, Geology

  • March 11: Hindustani Music and vocational subjects

  • March 12: Business Studies, Mathematics

  • March 13: Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science

  • March 15: Political Science, Biology, Computer Science

  • March 16: History, Statistics, Electronics

  • March 17: Hindi

The Board has not scheduled examinations on February 28 and March 6, 7, 10 and 14.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Time Table 2027: Subject-wise dates

  • May 3: Kannada, Arabic

  • May 4: Accountancy, Biology, Geology, Electronics

  • May 5: Political Science, Computer Science

  • May 6: History, Chemistry

  • May 7: Business Studies, Psychology, Education

  • May 8: Optional Kannada, Physics, Basic Mathematics

  • May 10: Economics, Mathematics

  • May 11: Hindi

  • May 12: English

  • May 13: Sociology, Statistics

  • May 14: Logic, Geography, Home Science

  • May 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music and vocational subjects

May 9 has been marked as a holiday in the Exam 2 schedule.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2027: Exam timings

Most papers in both examination sessions will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, with a duration of three hours.

However, the schedules prescribe a shorter duration for certain subjects:

  • Exam 1 vocational and Hindustani Music papers: March 11, from 10 am to 12.15 pm

  • Exam 2 vocational and Hindustani Music papers: May 15, from 2 pm to 4.15 pm

Students should carefully check the timing printed against their respective subjects, as not all examinations will follow the regular morning schedule.

The Board has published separate notifications for both sessions. Students are advised to refer to the official PDFs rather than relying on unofficial examination calendars, particularly because the dates are yet to be finalised.

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