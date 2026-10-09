Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2027 Released: Exam 1 from February 27, Exam 2 from May 3; check subject-wise dates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative 2nd PUC Examination 1 and Examination 2 time tables for 2027, allowing Class 12 students to plan their preparation well ahead of the board examinations.
According to the schedules issued on October 8, 2026, Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 will be conducted from February 27 to March 17, 2027, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to May 15, 2027.
The time tables cover Science, Commerce, Arts, language and vocational subjects. However, the Board has described both schedules as tentative, meaning students should check the final notifications for any changes.
February 27: Kannada, Arabic
March 1: English
March 2: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 3: Geography, Psychology
March 4: Sociology, Physics
March 5: Accountancy
March 8: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
March 9: Economics, Geology
March 11: Hindustani Music and vocational subjects
March 12: Business Studies, Mathematics
March 13: Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science
March 15: Political Science, Biology, Computer Science
March 16: History, Statistics, Electronics
March 17: Hindi
The Board has not scheduled examinations on February 28 and March 6, 7, 10 and 14.
May 3: Kannada, Arabic
May 4: Accountancy, Biology, Geology, Electronics
May 5: Political Science, Computer Science
May 6: History, Chemistry
May 7: Business Studies, Psychology, Education
May 8: Optional Kannada, Physics, Basic Mathematics
May 10: Economics, Mathematics
May 11: Hindi
May 12: English
May 13: Sociology, Statistics
May 14: Logic, Geography, Home Science
May 15: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music and vocational subjects
May 9 has been marked as a holiday in the Exam 2 schedule.
Most papers in both examination sessions will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, with a duration of three hours.
However, the schedules prescribe a shorter duration for certain subjects:
Exam 1 vocational and Hindustani Music papers: March 11, from 10 am to 12.15 pm
Exam 2 vocational and Hindustani Music papers: May 15, from 2 pm to 4.15 pm
Students should carefully check the timing printed against their respective subjects, as not all examinations will follow the regular morning schedule.
The Board has published separate notifications for both sessions. Students are advised to refer to the official PDFs rather than relying on unofficial examination calendars, particularly because the dates are yet to be finalised.