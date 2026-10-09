Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2027 Released: Exam 1 from February 27, Exam 2 from May 3; check subject-wise dates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative 2nd PUC Examination 1 and Examination 2 time tables for 2027, allowing Class 12 students to plan their preparation well ahead of the board examinations.

According to the schedules issued on October 8, 2026, Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 will be conducted from February 27 to March 17, 2027, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to May 15, 2027.

The time tables cover Science, Commerce, Arts, language and vocational subjects. However, the Board has described both schedules as tentative, meaning students should check the final notifications for any changes.