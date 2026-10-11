Karnataka 2nd PUC Mathematics Blueprint 2027: Chapter-wise weightage, exam pattern and preparation tips

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has provided the 2nd PUC Mathematics Blueprint for the 2026–27 academic year, outlining the chapter-wise marks distribution and question paper structure. The blueprint, along with the official model question paper, can help students understand which topics require greater preparation time.

The Mathematics examination carries 80 marks, with a duration of three hours. The question paper is divided into five parts, covering multiple-choice questions, short answers, long answers and application-based problems.