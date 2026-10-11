Karnataka 2nd PUC Mathematics Blueprint 2027: Chapter-wise weightage, exam pattern and preparation tips

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has provided the 2nd PUC Mathematics Blueprint for the 2026–27 academic year, outlining the chapter-wise marks distribution and question paper structure. The blueprint, along with the official model question paper, can help students understand which topics require greater preparation time.
The Mathematics examination carries 80 marks, with a duration of three hours. The question paper is divided into five parts, covering multiple-choice questions, short answers, long answers and application-based problems.
The official blueprint covers 13 chapters. The chapter-wise marks allotted for question-paper preparation are:
Integrals: 18 marks
Continuity and Differentiability: 17 marks
Determinants: 12 marks
Relations and Functions: 9 marks
Matrices: 9 marks
Application of Derivatives: 8 marks
Differential Equations: 8 marks
Vector Algebra: 8 marks
Probability: 8 marks
Inverse Trigonometric Functions: 6 marks
Three-Dimensional Geometry: 6 marks
Linear Programming: 6 marks
Application of Integrals: 5 marks
Important: These chapter-wise allocations add up to 120 marks, not 80. They represent the distribution of questions provided in the blueprint, including internal choices. Students should not interpret them as guaranteed marks obtainable from individual chapters.
The official model paper specifies the following structure:
Part A: 15 multiple-choice questions and five fill-in-the-blanks, carrying 20 marks.
Part B: Answer any six of nine questions, carrying two marks each — 12 marks.
Part C: Answer any six of nine questions, carrying three marks each — 18 marks.
Part D: Answer any four of seven questions, carrying five marks each — 20 marks.
Part E: Answer one six-mark question and one four-mark question, with internal alternatives — 10 marks.
The total is 80 marks. The model paper also includes alternative questions for visually challenged students wherever figures or graphs are involved.
Integrals and Continuity and Differentiability have the highest allocations in the blueprint. Together, they account for 35 of the 120 marks represented in the question pool.
Determinants is another important chapter, with questions appearing across different mark categories.
However, students should not neglect shorter chapters. Linear Programming, for instance, features as an alternative six-mark question in Part E, while Application of Integrals appears in the five-mark section.
Preparation tips based on the official model paper
Students can use the blueprint to organise their revision:
Practise differentiation, integration and determinants regularly, focusing on both short and long problems.
Revise matrices, differential equations and applications of integrals for five-mark questions.
Work through probability, vector algebra and three-dimensional geometry problems to strengthen conceptual understanding.
Practise graphical linear programming questions using graph sheets.
Attempt the official model paper within three hours and review mistakes before the next practice test.
The blueprint is best used as a preparation guide rather than a prediction of exact examination questions. Covering all 13 chapters remains important, particularly because the final paper includes internal choices across several sections.
Students can refer to the official KSEAB Mathematics Blueprint and Model Question Paper for detailed preparation.