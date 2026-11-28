The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class VI today, Saturday, November 28.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can expect their results by the end of March 2027, according to the official admission prospectus released by NVS.

However, the Samiti is yet to announce a specific date for the declaration of results.

This year, the selection test for summer-bound and winter-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) was conducted in a single phase for admissions to the academic session 2027-28.