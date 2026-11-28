The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class VI today, Saturday, November 28.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can expect their results by the end of March 2027, according to the official admission prospectus released by NVS.
However, the Samiti is yet to announce a specific date for the declaration of results.
This year, the selection test for summer-bound and winter-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) was conducted in a single phase for admissions to the academic session 2027-28.
An analysis of the previous three admission cycles shows that results for summer-bound schools were announced in March.
JNVST 2024
Examination date: January 20, 2024
Result date: March 31, 2024
Gap between examination and result: 71 days
JNVST 2025
Examination date: January 18, 2025
Result date: March 25, 2025
Gap between examination and result: 66 days
JNVST 2026
Examination date: December 13, 2025
Result date: March 17, 2026
Gap between examination and result: 94 days
While results were declared within 66 to 94 days of the summer-bound examinations in the previous three admission cycles, the examination has been scheduled earlier this year.
The November 28 examination date and the officially indicated end-of-March result timeline suggest that candidates could face a waiting period of around four months.
Although previous trends provide an indication of the evaluation timeline, the official schedule mentioned in the 2027 admission prospectus remains the most reliable reference.
Once declared, candidates and parents can access the results through the official NVS website, navodaya.gov.in, and the admission portal.
Results will also be made available at the offices of the respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and designated district and regional authorities.
Candidates selected through JNVST 2027 will be required to complete document verification before their admission is confirmed.
As per the official prospectus, the admission process for the academic session 2027-28 is scheduled to conclude by August 31, 2027.