The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admissions is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026. With only two days remaining, candidates should focus on revising the topics prescribed in the latest prospectus rather than attempting to cover unfamiliar material.
One important development this year is the inclusion of Environmental Studies (EVS) as a separate component carrying 25 marks.
A comparison of the 2026 English question paper and the 2027 prospectus shows that the earlier 40-question Mental Ability component has been divided into 20 Mental Ability questions and 20 EVS questions.
The examination will contain 80 multiple-choice questions carrying 100 marks, with a duration of two hours. There will be no negative marking.
1. Environmental Studies (EVS)
Candidates should revise the following topics specifically mentioned in the official syllabus:
Natural world: Plants, animals, rivers, mountains, transportation, natural disasters and the water cycle.
Human body: Food and nutrients, hygiene, sense organs and basic body systems.
Science in daily life: Food preservation, pollution and conservation of water and soil.
Social surroundings: Indian states and capitals, national symbols, festivals, crops, seasons and landscapes.
The EVS component will have 15 standalone MCQs and a passage followed by five questions.
2. Mental Ability
Candidates should prioritise figure-based reasoning, including pattern completion, figure series, geometrical figure completion, mirror and water images, and embedded figures.
These question types are specifically illustrated in the 2027 prospectus.
3. Arithmetic
Important syllabus areas include number systems, basic operations, factors and multiples, fractions, measurement and unit conversion, simplification, perimeter and area, angles, and data interpretation using charts and tables.
Candidates should revise familiar calculation methods and practise solving questions without spending excessive time on a single problem.
4. Language Test
The language component will comprise four reading passages, each followed by five questions.
Candidates should practise identifying the main idea of a passage, locating factual information, understanding vocabulary in context and answering comprehension questions accurately.
Students should spend the remaining preparation time reviewing familiar concepts and solving a limited number of questions from each area.
Practising questions under timed conditions can help candidates manage the two-hour examination.
The NVS prospectus recommends approximately 60 minutes for Mental Ability and EVS together, followed by 30 minutes each for Arithmetic and Language. Candidates can adjust their time within the overall examination duration.
Since there is no negative marking, candidates should attempt all questions while ensuring that their responses are marked correctly on the OMR sheet.
The examination will be held from 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM.
Candidates must be seated in their allotted examination rooms by 11 AM. Latecomers will not be permitted to appear.
Students must carry their admit cards and the identification or residence document prescribed by NVS.
Only blue or black ballpoint pens should be used for marking answers on the OMR sheet. Candidates should also verify that the question booklet and OMR sheet numbers match.
Parents are advised to ensure that children get adequate rest and reach the examination centre well before the reporting deadline.
Further examination-related information is available on the official website, navodaya.gov.in.