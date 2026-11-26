The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admissions is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026. With only two days remaining, candidates should focus on revising the topics prescribed in the latest prospectus rather than attempting to cover unfamiliar material.

One important development this year is the inclusion of Environmental Studies (EVS) as a separate component carrying 25 marks.

A comparison of the 2026 English question paper and the 2027 prospectus shows that the earlier 40-question Mental Ability component has been divided into 20 Mental Ability questions and 20 EVS questions.

The examination will contain 80 multiple-choice questions carrying 100 marks, with a duration of two hours. There will be no negative marking.