JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam 2027: Application form last date extended again

Candidates who have an Aadhaar Card can select 'Yes' under the 'Do you have Aadhaar Card' dropdown. Enter the Aadhaar number, and all your details such as name, father's name and address shall be auto-filled in the application form. The candidates must upload the following documents while filling the application form -

Candidate's signature

Parent's signature

Passport size photograph

Category certificate (for reserved categories/ EWS)

Residence certificate of the parent (for no Aadhaar Card candidates only)

Candidates who are currently pursuing Class 5 can apply for the JNVST exam. However, the student's admission date should be on or before July 31, 2026.