JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam 2027: Application form last date extended again

JNVST Class 6 aspirants will now have another opportunity to fill the application form. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the last date to fill the registration form for the entrance exam. The application form was supposed to close on August 7, but the last date has been extended by three days. August 10 is the deadline to pay the exam fee and complete the registration process. NVS may not provide a further extension.
JNVST exam is conducted for admission to Class 6. The entrance exam for the 2027 session will take place on November 28, 2026, and the results will be declared either in March or April 2027. The mode of the exam is offline, i.e, an OMR-based test. The previous years' question papers are available on the official website so that aspirants can get an idea of the difficulty level and syllabus coverage.
Candidates who have an Aadhaar Card can select 'Yes' under the 'Do you have Aadhaar Card' dropdown. Enter the Aadhaar number, and all your details such as name, father's name and address shall be auto-filled in the application form. The candidates must upload the following documents while filling the application form -
Candidate's signature
Parent's signature
Passport size photograph
Category certificate (for reserved categories/ EWS)
Residence certificate of the parent (for no Aadhaar Card candidates only)
Candidates who are currently pursuing Class 5 can apply for the JNVST exam. However, the student's admission date should be on or before July 31, 2026.