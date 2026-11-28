With the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class VI concluding today, November 28, students and parents are likely to be assessing their chances of securing admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).
While a score of 90 out of 100 may appear competitive, an analysis of the previous two admission cycles' cutoff documents reveals that selection depends significantly on the district, reservation category and applicable quota.
Unlike several national-level entrance examinations, JNVST does not have a single nationwide admission cutoff.
An analysis by EdexLive of the 2025 and 2026 summer-bound cutoff documents reveals that Open-Unreserved (Open-UR) cutoffs crossed 90 marks in several districts.
JNVST Class 6 Open-UR cutoff 2025
Patna, Bihar: 100 marks for boys and 97.50 for girls
Mysuru, Karnataka: 95 marks for boys and 91.25 for girls
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: 92.50 marks for boys and 91.25 for girls
Krishna, Andhra Pradesh: 90 marks each for boys and girls
Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh: 95 marks for boys and 93.75 for girls
JNVST Class 6 Open-UR cutoff 2026
Patna, Bihar: 98.75 marks
Mysuru, Karnataka: 96.25 marks
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: 95 marks
Krishna, Andhra Pradesh: 92.50 marks
Sri Sathya Sai (Anantapur), Andhra Pradesh: 95 marks
While the 2025 document provides separate cutoffs for boys and girls, the 2026 document reports cutoff scores and ranks without a separate gender-wise breakdown.
The previous cutoff documents also indicate considerable variation under the Rural-UR quota, for which reservation is block-specific.
For instance, in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, the 2026 Rural-UR cutoff stood at 81.25 marks for Block 02, while Block 09 recorded a cutoff of 92.50 marks — a difference of 11.25 marks within the same district.
Similarly, the 2026 cutoffs in Patna varied across quotas:
Open-UR: 98.75
Open-OBC: 98.75
Open-SC: 97.50
Open-ST: 93.75
Rural-OBC: 97.50
Rural-SC: 95
Rural-ST: 61.25
These variations demonstrate why a single expected cutoff cannot accurately represent the selection chances of every candidate.
As per the official admission prospectus, candidates must secure the prescribed minimum marks in each section:
Mental Ability and Environmental Studies: 14 marks
Arithmetic: Seven marks
Language: Seven marks
Securing the minimum qualifying marks, however, does not guarantee admission.
The actual JNVST 2027 admission cutoffs will depend on factors including candidates' performance, available seats, district-wise competition and reservation criteria.
Students should compare their estimated scores with previous cutoffs for their respective district and applicable quota rather than relying on nationwide cutoff predictions.