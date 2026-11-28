With the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class VI concluding today, November 28, students and parents are likely to be assessing their chances of securing admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

While a score of 90 out of 100 may appear competitive, an analysis of the previous two admission cycles' cutoff documents reveals that selection depends significantly on the district, reservation category and applicable quota.

Unlike several national-level entrance examinations, JNVST does not have a single nationwide admission cutoff.