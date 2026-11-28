The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class VI today, Saturday, November 28. With the examination concluded, students and parents will now be looking for the answer key to assess their performance and estimate their scores.
The examination was conducted in a single phase for both summer-bound and winter-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the academic session 2027-28.
The NVS has not specified an official answer key release date in its admission prospectus.
The JNVST Class 6 answer key provided below has been prepared based on information supplied by Geetha Rani, MSc, BEd, a School Assistant from Vijayawada. Students should note that this unofficial answer key is intended for reference purposes only. The final results will be based on the official answer key released by the NVS.
Previous examination cycles indicate that the official answer key may not necessarily be released immediately after the examination.
JNVST 2025 examination: January 18, 2025
Result declaration: March 25, 2025
Answer key release: April 9, 2025
Gap between examination and answer key release: 81 days
JNVST 2026 (Summer-bound)
Examination date: December 13, 2025
Result declaration: March 17, 2026
Reported answer key release: March 17, 2026
Gap between examination and reported answer key release: 94 days
The previous two admission cycles indicate that the official answer key may be published alongside or after the declaration of results.
The previous timeline indicates that candidates should not rule out the possibility of the official answer key being published around or after the declaration of results.
However, NVS may follow a different schedule this year, considering that both summer-bound and winter-bound examinations have been conducted in a single phase.
As per the official examination pattern, the selection test carries 100 marks across 80 objective-type questions.
Correct answer: 1.25 marks
Incorrect answer: No negative marking
Unattempted question: Zero marks
For instance, a candidate with 60 correct answers would score 75 marks, while a candidate with 72 correct answers would score 90 marks.
Students using unofficial answer keys released by coaching institutes should treat their calculated scores as estimates until official information becomes available.
Candidates and parents are advised to regularly visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in, for updates regarding the answer key, results and admission process.