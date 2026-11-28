The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for admission to Class VI today, Saturday, November 28. With the examination concluded, students and parents will now be looking for the answer key to assess their performance and estimate their scores.

The examination was conducted in a single phase for both summer-bound and winter-bound Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the academic session 2027-28.

The NVS has not specified an official answer key release date in its admission prospectus.