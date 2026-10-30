JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027: Check exam timing, OMR rules and last year's paper before the November 28 test

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admission is scheduled for November 28, 2026. With the admit card download link activated on October 29, candidates and parents can now focus on verifying examination details and preparing for the two-hour test.
The admit cards can be accessed through the official portal at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/. Candidates must download and print the hall ticket before the examination.
According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) prospectus, no candidate will be permitted to appear for the selection test without a valid admit card.
October 29, 2026: Admit card download link activated.
November 28, 2026: JNVST Class 6 examination.
11 am: Candidates must be seated in their allotted examination rooms.
11.30 am: Examination begins.
1.30 pm: Examination concludes.
March 2027-end: Results expected, according to the prospectus.
The examination will be held for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2027–28 academic session.
Candidates and parents should verify the student's personal details, allotted examination centre and other instructions printed on the admit card.
NVS has specified that candidates must appear only at the examination centre allotted to them. Requests for a change of examination centre will not be entertained.
Students must also carry either their Aadhaar card or the government-approved residence certificate of the parent that was uploaded during registration. Their photograph on the admit card will be checked at the examination centre.
Since answers must be recorded on an OMR sheet, candidates should pay particular attention to the marking instructions.
Only blue or black ballpoint pens are permitted. Pencil use is prohibited, and candidates must bring their own pens.
Students must darken the circle corresponding to the correct answer. Erasing, overwriting or using correction fluid is not permitted.
The prospectus also directs candidates to check that the test booklet and OMR sheet carry matching numbers. Any mismatch must be brought to the invigilator's attention immediately.
The JNVST 2026 English-medium question paper provides a useful reference for candidates preparing for the upcoming examination.
The Mental Ability section includes figure-based questions involving patterns, similarities, mirror images, figure completion and spatial reasoning.
The Arithmetic section features questions involving fractions, decimals, factors, time calculations, percentages and interpretation of a simple graph.
The Language section contains reading passages followed by comprehension and vocabulary-based questions.
Candidates can use the previous year's paper to familiarise themselves with the question format and practise completing the paper within the prescribed time. However, the earlier paper should not be treated as a prediction of the questions that will appear in JNVST 2027.