JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027: Check exam timing, OMR rules and last year's paper before the November 28 test

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027 for Class 6 admission is scheduled for November 28, 2026. With the admit card download link activated on October 29, candidates and parents can now focus on verifying examination details and preparing for the two-hour test.

The admit cards can be accessed through the official portal at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/. Candidates must download and print the hall ticket before the examination.

According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) prospectus, no candidate will be permitted to appear for the selection test without a valid admit card.