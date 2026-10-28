JKSET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Previous 3 exams show release gaps of 6 to 24 days

The Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) 2026 provisional answer key is expected to be released soon following the examination held on October 25, 2026.
The JKSET/LASET examination was conducted by the University of Kashmir for determining eligibility for Assistant Professor appointments and PhD admissions in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
According to the official examination notification, the test was conducted in 41 subjects across Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh examination centres.
Candidates can check the official websites, jujkset.in and set.uok.edu.in, for updates on the provisional answer key.
However, the examination authority has not announced a specific release date.
- JKSET/LASET 2025 (2024–25 Cycle)
Exam Date: September 7, 2025
Provisional Answer Key Release Date: September 15, 2025
Gap: 8 days
- JKSET/LASET 2023
Exam Date: October 1, 2023
Provisional Answer Key Release Date: October 7, 2023
Gap: 6 days
- JKSET/LASET 2022
Exam Date: July 24, 2022
Provisional Answer Key Release Date: August 17, 2022
Gap: 24 days
The average gap across these three examinations was approximately 13 days. However, the variation between six and 24 days indicates that there is no fixed answer key release interval.
Note: The 2024 examination cycle was postponed and conducted in September 2025. Therefore, the comparison uses the three most recent completed examination cycles, rather than three consecutive calendar years.
Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit jujkset.in or set.uok.edu.in.
Find the JKSET/LASET 2026 provisional answer key notification.
Open the answer key download or candidate login facility, as instructed.
Select the relevant subject and paper, if required.
Download the answer key and compare it with the responses marked in the examination.
In the previous examination cycle, candidates were allowed to challenge provisional answers by submitting supporting evidence and paying a processing fee of Rs 200 per question.
The 2025 objection window was initially scheduled from September 15 to 17.
The agency reviewed objections through subject experts before finalising the answer keys used for result preparation.
The objection procedure, fee and deadlines applicable to JKSET 2026 will be confirmed through the forthcoming official notice.
Candidates are advised to keep their examination details ready and regularly monitor the official portals for updates.