JKSET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Previous 3 exams show release gaps of 6 to 24 days

The Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) 2026 provisional answer key is expected to be released soon following the examination held on October 25, 2026.

The JKSET/LASET examination was conducted by the University of Kashmir for determining eligibility for Assistant Professor appointments and PhD admissions in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the official examination notification, the test was conducted in 41 subjects across Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh examination centres.

Candidates can check the official websites, jujkset.in and set.uok.edu.in, for updates on the provisional answer key.

However, the examination authority has not announced a specific release date.