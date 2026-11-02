Jharkhand TET Answer Key 2026 Awaited: Exam held after 10 Years; Over 4.85 lakh candidates appeared

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 answer key following the conclusion of the examination on Sunday, November 1.
The examination was conducted after a gap of 10 years, with the previous JTET held in 2016. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the official website, jactetonline.com, for updates regarding the answer key.
However, the council has not announced an official date for releasing the provisional answer key.
According to a PTI report published on November 1, the examination was conducted at 986 centres across Jharkhand under security arrangements.
A total of 5,65,916 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 4,85,243 appeared, while 80,673 remained absent.
Based on these figures, the overall attendance was approximately 85.75 per cent.
Officials told PTI that the examination was conducted peacefully across the state.
The examination was held in two sittings for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary and upper primary levels.
Examination date: November 1, 2026
Total registered candidates: 5,65,916
Candidates appeared: 4,85,243
Candidates absent: 80,673
Overall attendance: Approximately 85.75%
Examination centres: 986
Previous examination: 2016
Answer key release date: Yet to be announced
In Ranchi, the examination was conducted at 101 centres. Ranchi City Superintendent of Police Paras Rana told PTI that no complaints had been received.
Prohibitory orders were imposed within a 200-metre radius of examination centres in Ranchi until 7.30 pm on Sunday.
In Ramgarh, 19,050 candidates appeared at 50 centres, while 1,243 were absent.
Similarly, in Garhwa, 12,160 candidates appeared at 26 centres, while 2,465 remained absent, according to figures cited by PTI.
Candidates can follow these steps once the answer key is released:
Visit the official website at jactetonline.com.
Look for the Jharkhand TET 2026 answer key notification.
Open the relevant paper or answer key link.
Download the answer key, if made available in PDF format.
Compare the answers with the questions attempted in the examination.
Candidates should also check whether the council provides an opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The objection procedure, applicable fee and deadline, if any, will be known only after an official notification is issued.