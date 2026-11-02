Jharkhand TET Answer Key 2026 Awaited: Exam held after 10 Years; Over 4.85 lakh candidates appeared

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 answer key following the conclusion of the examination on Sunday, November 1.

The examination was conducted after a gap of 10 years, with the previous JTET held in 2016. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the official website, jactetonline.com, for updates regarding the answer key.

However, the council has not announced an official date for releasing the provisional answer key.