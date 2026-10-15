Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026 to be released today at jactetonline.com

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi is set to release the Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026 today, October 15, but the official release time has not been confirmed. On the other hand, the JHTET (Jharkhand TET) official portal, jactetonline.com, has not been working since October 14, and the link will be activated on the same portal. The exam authority might restore the official website soon and activate the admit cards as per the schedule. The candidates need to keep their login details, such as application number, mobile number and date of birth, ready to download the admit card.
Exam date: November 1, 2026
Release of admit card: October 15, 2026
Release time: Officially not confirmed
Official website to access: jactetonline.com or jacexamportal.in
Mode of exam: Offline - OMR-based exam
Documents to carry on exam day: Printout of admit card, valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID/ PAN Card/ Driving License)
Exam pattern: 150 questions for 150 marks
Negative marking: There is no negative marking in the JHTET exam
The applicants might experience server issues while downloading the admit card. Therefore, it is important to wait patiently to access the admit card. The exam authority will ensure a smooth process for downloading the admit card.
As only 15 days are left for the exam, the applicants can start revising the syllabus along with practising mock tests. Over the years, the Match the Following and Assertion & Reasoning questions have been increasing in the TET exams. This pattern has been widely observed in the CTET exam as well. However, these kinds of questions are observed in Paper 2, but Paper 1 for Classes 1 to 5 has always been 'easy to moderate' with respect to difficulty level. On the other hand, the Paper 1 questions have always been direct.
The candidates must give equal importance to the Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP) section, which carries 30 marks. This is a scoring section if the syllabus is revised thoroughly.