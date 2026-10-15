Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026 to be released today at jactetonline.com

As only 15 days are left for the exam, the applicants can start revising the syllabus along with practising mock tests. Over the years, the Match the Following and Assertion & Reasoning questions have been increasing in the TET exams. This pattern has been widely observed in the CTET exam as well. However, these kinds of questions are observed in Paper 2, but Paper 1 for Classes 1 to 5 has always been 'easy to moderate' with respect to difficulty level. On the other hand, the Paper 1 questions have always been direct.