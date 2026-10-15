Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026: Forgot Application ID or Password? Here's how to recover login details

Ranchi, October 15: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) releases the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JHTET) Admit Card 2026 on October 15, ahead of the examination on November 1.
Candidates will need their registered login credentials to access the admit card once the download facility is activated. However, those who have forgotten their application ID or password can use the recovery options provided on the examination portal.
Candidates who cannot recall their application ID can follow these steps:
Visit jactetonline.com.
Open the Forgot Application ID page.
Complete the identity-verification details requested on the screen.
Submit the information and follow the portal's instructions to retrieve the application ID.
Keep the recovered details ready for the admit card login.
Candidates who remember their application ID but have forgotten their password can use the separate password recovery facility.
Visit the Candidate Account Verification for Password Recovery page.
Provide the account-verification information requested by the portal.
Complete the verification process.
Follow the displayed instructions to reset or recover access to the account.
Return to the examination portal to log in.
The Jharkhand TET examination is scheduled for November 1, 2026, for candidates appearing at the primary and upper-primary levels.
Candidates should download their hall tickets once available and verify their personal information, examination centre and reporting instructions.
As the admit card release is scheduled for October 15, candidates are advised to recover missing credentials beforehand to avoid last-minute login difficulties.
They should also monitor the official JAC website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, for examination-related announcements.