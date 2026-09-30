Jharkhand TET 2026 Exam Date Announced: JTET on November 1; admit card from October 15

Jharkhand TET 2026 Admit Card

According to the JAC notice, candidates will be able to download their JTET 2026 admit cards from October 15, 2026 through the official JAC website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The admit cards will not be sent to candidates through post or any other offline mode.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card as soon as it becomes available and check all the details printed on it.

Candidates Must Reach Centre on Time

JAC has issued specific instructions regarding reporting at the examination centres. Candidates are required to reach the centre two hours before the commencement of the examination.

The main entrance of the examination centre will be closed 30 minutes before the start of each shift. Therefore, candidates should plan their travel accordingly and avoid reaching the venue at the last moment.

For the first shift beginning at 9:30 AM, candidates should accordingly plan to reach by the prescribed reporting time. Similarly, candidates appearing in the second shift should reach well before the examination begins at 2 PM.

Aadhaar Card Required Along With Admit Card

Candidates appearing for JTET 2026 must carry their admit card along with an identity proof to the examination centre.

The JAC notice specifically mentions carrying the original Aadhaar card along with the admit card. Candidates should also follow the restrictions on items permitted inside the examination centre.