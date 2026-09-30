Jharkhand TET 2026 Exam Date Announced: JTET on November 1; admit card from October 15

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the examination schedule for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026. According to the latest notice dated September 28, 2026, the examination will be conducted on November 1, 2026 (Sunday) at various examination centres across the state.
The announcement follows an interim order passed by the High Court of Jharkhand in Contempt Case No. 783/2026 and JAC's notification related to the conduct of JTET 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts, with separate timings for candidates appearing for the primary and upper-primary levels.
The JAC website also lists Jharkhand TET Exam – 2026 among its current examination portals.
According to the JAC notice, candidates will be able to download their JTET 2026 admit cards from October 15, 2026 through the official JAC website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The admit cards will not be sent to candidates through post or any other offline mode.
Candidates are advised to download the admit card as soon as it becomes available and check all the details printed on it.
Candidates Must Reach Centre on Time
JAC has issued specific instructions regarding reporting at the examination centres. Candidates are required to reach the centre two hours before the commencement of the examination.
The main entrance of the examination centre will be closed 30 minutes before the start of each shift. Therefore, candidates should plan their travel accordingly and avoid reaching the venue at the last moment.
For the first shift beginning at 9:30 AM, candidates should accordingly plan to reach by the prescribed reporting time. Similarly, candidates appearing in the second shift should reach well before the examination begins at 2 PM.
Aadhaar Card Required Along With Admit Card
Candidates appearing for JTET 2026 must carry their admit card along with an identity proof to the examination centre.
The JAC notice specifically mentions carrying the original Aadhaar card along with the admit card. Candidates should also follow the restrictions on items permitted inside the examination centre.
JTET 2026: Important dates
JTET 2026 exam: November 1, 2026
Admit card download begins: October 15, 2026
Classes 6–8 exam: 9:30 AM to 12 noon
Classes 1–5 exam: 2 PM to 4:30 PM
Admit card mode: Online
Official website: JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in