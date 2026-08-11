Jharkhand ITI Admission 2026 option modification closing shortly; seat allotment list soon

If you have any grievances with respect to the admission process, you can raise the same through the 'grievance' option available on the official website. However, changes in category or correction of Class 10 marks will not be allowed as it will impact the merit rank status. Changes required in candidate name or father's name or date of birth details can be filed, but a window for the same was given till July 28. Therefore, there is no gaurantee whether the admission authority accepts the grievances or not.