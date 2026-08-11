Jharkhand ITI Admission 2026 option modification closing shortly; seat allotment list soon

Directorate of Employment & Training will close the choice modification or correction window on August 12 at 11:59 PM. This is the last chance for students to edit their college preferences and confirm them. Only candidates who filled their preferences are eligible for inclusion in the seat allotment result. However, not all students might get allotment, and it depends on the final merit rank released on August 6.
Direct link to modify choices for Jharkhand ITI admission 2026
The admission authority is yet to confirm the official date of the seat allotment result. Selected candidates will be able to generate the provisional seat allotment letter, which is important when reporting to the allotted college. The official date for the same is expected to be confirmed on or after August 12. Meanwhile, students are advised to re-check the filled preferences and make changes (if any) before the deadline.
If you have any grievances with respect to the admission process, you can raise the same through the 'grievance' option available on the official website. However, changes in category or correction of Class 10 marks will not be allowed as it will impact the merit rank status. Changes required in candidate name or father's name or date of birth details can be filed, but a window for the same was given till July 28. Therefore, there is no gaurantee whether the admission authority accepts the grievances or not.
ITI admission 2026 in Jharkhand began on June 1, and its been over two months. The last date to fill the form was fixed as July 15, and the final merit ranks were issued on August 6.