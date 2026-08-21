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JENPAS UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Confirm admission by August 23

JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 will be released today, August 21, and the last date to finalise the admission is August 23
JENPAS UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026
JENPAS UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026RFepresentative official website image of JENPAS UG counselling
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WBJEEB will release the JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 21, and candidates can access the download link on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug. As there will be round 3 counselling as well, the selected candidates will have an option to 'upgrade' if they are looking for a better allotment. On the other hand, those who are satisfied with the seat allotment result can complete the admission process by August 23.

JENPAS UG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026: Key details

  • Seat allotment release date: August 21, 2026

  • Release Time: Officially not confirmed

  • Details required to check: JENPAS UG Roll Number and Password

  • Seat acceptance & reporting dates: August 21 to 23, 2026

  • Is seat acceptance fee required: Yes (for fresh allotted candidates) - No seat allotment fee for already paid candidates during Round 1

  • Is upgradation allowed: Yes. The candidates will have to submit the upgrade form 'Yes' / 'No' at the allotted institute

  • Who is eligible for Round 3: Those who submitted the 'Yes Upgradation' form

  • Round 3 choice filling start date: August 24, 2026

Students who fail to complete the reporting process on or before August 23 will lose their allotment, and will not be eligible to participate in Round 3 counselling. Students choosing the upgrade option for Round 3 must pay the seat acceptance fee and complete the reporting process to retain their Round 2 seat allotment. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on August 27.

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