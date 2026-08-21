JENPAS UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Confirm admission by August 23

WBJEEB will release the JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 21, and candidates can access the download link on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug. As there will be round 3 counselling as well, the selected candidates will have an option to 'upgrade' if they are looking for a better allotment. On the other hand, those who are satisfied with the seat allotment result can complete the admission process by August 23.
Seat allotment release date: August 21, 2026
Release Time: Officially not confirmed
Details required to check: JENPAS UG Roll Number and Password
Seat acceptance & reporting dates: August 21 to 23, 2026
Is seat acceptance fee required: Yes (for fresh allotted candidates) - No seat allotment fee for already paid candidates during Round 1
Is upgradation allowed: Yes. The candidates will have to submit the upgrade form 'Yes' / 'No' at the allotted institute
Who is eligible for Round 3: Those who submitted the 'Yes Upgradation' form
Round 3 choice filling start date: August 24, 2026
Students who fail to complete the reporting process on or before August 23 will lose their allotment, and will not be eligible to participate in Round 3 counselling. Students choosing the upgrade option for Round 3 must pay the seat acceptance fee and complete the reporting process to retain their Round 2 seat allotment. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on August 27.