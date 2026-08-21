JENPAS UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Confirm admission by August 23

WBJEEB will release the JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 21, and candidates can access the download link on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug. As there will be round 3 counselling as well, the selected candidates will have an option to 'upgrade' if they are looking for a better allotment. On the other hand, those who are satisfied with the seat allotment result can complete the admission process by August 23.