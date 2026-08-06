JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Begins Today: 5 quick instructions

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 12, and the candidates will have to report to the institute. If you are looking for a better allotment, you must fill and submit an upgrade form at the allotted institute. Those who missed participating in Round 1 counselling can register for Round 2 counselling, which will begin on August 17. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on August 21.