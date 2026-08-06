JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Begins Today: 5 quick instructions

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the JENPAS UG counselling 2026 today, August 6. The official notification for the counselling was released on August 5, with important instructions, eligibility criteria, and registration fee details. The last date to register for counselling, along with choice filling, is August 10. The counselling is conducted for admission to Nursing and Paramedical courses.
The counselling registration fee is Rs 500, and only those candidates with a valid rank in the JENPAS UG exam 2026 are eligible to register for the counselling.
JENPAS UG roll number and application number are required to keep handy to register for the counselling. The official website to register is wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/
At the time of registration, Class 12 passing status along with the marks achieved have to be submitted. Subject-specific marks, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Mathematics and English, have to be entered
Once the details are submitted, there will be no option to edit the details. Therefore, the applicants have to fill the details carefully as any mistake in details shall impact the seat allotment
Reserved category candidates must enter the catse/ category details properly to claim reservation benefits. However, a category or caste certificate must be produced at the allotted institute at the time of reporting
The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 12, and the candidates will have to report to the institute. If you are looking for a better allotment, you must fill and submit an upgrade form at the allotted institute. Those who missed participating in Round 1 counselling can register for Round 2 counselling, which will begin on August 17. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on August 21.