JENPAS UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Your choice list could decide where you get a seat

Three major factors that determine allotment

JENPAS Rank: Merit position is important and determines the seat allotment, but it is not the sole factor

The order of choices: The order in which your choices are placed could be the major deciding factor. For the colleges chosen as first three preferences, analyse why you chose those colleges. Did you check previous years' closing ranks to analyse before choosing the colleges? Whether these colleges are close to your JENAPS rank as per the past 3 years' closing ranks, etc. All these aspects shall decide the seat allotment.

Seat availability: The ranks secured and college preferences have to match the availability of seats in various categories