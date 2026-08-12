JENPAS UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Today: Got a college, but is it the seat you should keep?

JENPAS UG 2026 round 1 allotment will be released today, August 12. Checking the seat allotment status alone does not complete the admission process. There are a few important instructions associated with the seat acceptance process, and specific instructions if you are planning to participate in Round 2 counselling. August 16 is the deadline to complete the seat acceptance and reporting process. The seat allotment result can be accessed through wbjeeb.nic.in.
Freeze: Those who are getting the seat allotment based on the first preference must accept the seat, complete the document verification process at the allotted college and complete the fee payment. There will be no 'upgrade' option for these candidates. Failing to accept the seat by August 16 will lead to the cancellation of the seat and debarment from the counselling process.
Upgrade: Candidates who get admission based on their second, third or lower preferences will be provided an option to upgrade. This will enable them to get a better allotment in the second round, subject to the total number of vacant seats. These candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee, attend the document verification at the allotment college and submit the 'Upgrade yes/ No' form. The PDF of the upgrade form is available on the official website.
No Seat in Round 1 - What to do? If there is no allotment in Round 1 counselling, you can wait and participate in Round 2, which is scheduled to begin from August 17 onwards. You have to fill in the college preferences again, but make sure to check vacant seat details and previous years' closing ranks. The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 21.
Those who complete document verification, pay the seat acceptance fee, and submit the upgrade form will have the option to retain their seat if they don't get a better allotment in Round 2 counselling. Therefore, it is important to keep the seat and look for an upgrade.