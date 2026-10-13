JEE Main Mathematics 2027: What the past four years' papers reveal about difficulty, important chapters and preparation priorities

JEE Main Mathematics: Has the difficulty level increased?

A comparison of the four papers does not establish a consistent year-on-year increase in difficulty. However, the questions examined suggest that Mathematics requires a combination of conceptual understanding, calculation skills and the ability to handle multi-step problems.

The 2022 paper included questions on quadratic equations, complex numbers, limits, differential equations, binomial expansion, sequences and series, and coordinate geometry.

For instance, one question required candidates to determine the area enclosed between two parabolas, while another involved solving a differential equation. Such questions required students to identify the appropriate mathematical approach before carrying out calculations.

The 2023 paper also featured questions involving trigonometric identities, functions, differentiation and integration. The paper tested both familiarity with mathematical concepts and the ability to apply them under examination conditions.

In the April 2024 paper, questions involving complex numbers, logarithmic expressions and the behaviour of functions required candidates to examine mathematical properties rather than depend entirely on direct substitution.

The January 28, 2025, Shift 1 paper offered further examples of this approach.

One question involved a recurrence relation in sequences and series, while another required candidates to work with an arithmetic progression under multiple conditions.

The paper also contained a problem involving a trapezium whose vertices lie on a parabola, with the area to be determined using the information provided.

Another question involved finding the sum of local minimum values of a piecewise-defined function, requiring students to examine the behaviour of the function over different intervals.

These examples suggest that students preparing for 2027 should not equate familiarity with a chapter with the ability to solve every question from it.

A chapter may appear straightforward during revision, but a question combining several conditions can become significantly more demanding.