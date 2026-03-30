JEE Main Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Where and how to download

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 examination. It has announced that the NTA JEE Main 2026 hall ticket will be released at least 3 days before the examination.
Candidates who had registered for the JEE Main 2026 session 2 exam can access their admit card with valid login credentials. One can download JEE Main admit card 2026 with their roll number, registration number and password on the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main exam for paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) will be held from April 2 to 8, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 exam highlights
How to download NTA JEE Main admit card 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Search for the JEE Main admit card 2026 download link on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the respective page
Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number or registration number and password
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The JEE Main session 2 admit card 2026 will be available on the screen
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of JEE Main hall ticket for future need
Earlier, the NTA has released JEE Main session 2 exam city intimation slip 2026 on March 21. The entrance exam will be held at various cities and 15 cities outside the country.