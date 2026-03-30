JEE Main Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Where and how to download

How to download NTA JEE Main admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the JEE Main admit card 2026 download link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the respective page

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number or registration number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The JEE Main session 2 admit card 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of JEE Main hall ticket for future need

Earlier, the NTA has released JEE Main session 2 exam city intimation slip 2026 on March 21. The entrance exam will be held at various cities and 15 cities outside the country.