JEE Main 2027 vs 2026: What has changed in registration, fees and correction rules?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a few changes to the JEE Main 2027 application process, including a separate registration window with a late fee, advance notification of correction dates and an additional login option for candidates.

A comparison of the official information bulletins for JEE Main 2026 and 2027 shows that most of these changes concern the registration process rather than the examination pattern.

While the basic structure of the entrance examination remains unchanged, candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 will have a more clearly defined schedule for registration, correction of application details and release of examination-related documents.