JEE Main 2027 vs 2026: What has changed in registration, fees and correction rules?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a few changes to the JEE Main 2027 application process, including a separate registration window with a late fee, advance notification of correction dates and an additional login option for candidates.
A comparison of the official information bulletins for JEE Main 2026 and 2027 shows that most of these changes concern the registration process rather than the examination pattern.
While the basic structure of the entrance examination remains unchanged, candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 will have a more clearly defined schedule for registration, correction of application details and release of examination-related documents.
One of the notable differences is the introduction of a separate late-fee registration period in the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin.
For Session 1, the regular application window opened on October 24, 2026, and will close on November 22. Candidates who miss this deadline can still apply from November 23 to 26 by paying an additional Rs 500.
The late fee will be the same for all categories, irrespective of the regular examination fee applicable to the candidate.
A similar arrangement has been announced for Session 2, with late-fee registration scheduled from February 4 to 7, 2027.
In comparison, the initial JEE Main 2026 information bulletin did not specify a separate late-fee registration window.
The additional period gives candidates another opportunity to complete their applications, although they will have to pay more than those applying within the regular deadline.
Another difference concerns the application correction facility.
In the JEE Main 2026 information bulletin, NTA had stated that the correction schedule would be announced separately.
For JEE Main 2027, however, the agency has published correction dates for both sessions in the information bulletin itself.
The correction window for Session 1 will remain open from November 27 to 29, 2026, while candidates applying for Session 2 can make permitted corrections from February 8 to 10, 2027.
However, this does not mean candidates can modify every detail in their applications. NTA has stated that corrections will be allowed only in specified fields.
Candidates should therefore verify their personal details, academic information and uploaded documents before submitting the form rather than depending entirely on the correction facility.
The comparison shows that most category-wise examination fees have remained unchanged.
For candidates appearing at examination centres in India, the fee for a single paper continues to be Rs 1,000 for General category male candidates, Rs 900 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL male candidates, and Rs 500 for SC, ST and PwD/PwBD candidates.
The regular fee for General category female candidates remains Rs 800.
One specific difference appears in the fee applicable to third-gender candidates choosing examination centres outside India. For a single paper, the amount has been reduced from Rs 3,000 in the 2026 bulletin to Rs 2,500 in the 2027 bulletin.
The new Rs 500 late fee should not be confused with a revision of the regular examination fee. It applies only to candidates submitting applications during the additional registration period.
The JEE Main 2027 information bulletin also explicitly provides for registration through MeriPehchaan, the government's National Single Sign-On platform.
The platform supports identity verification through services such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker and other recognised credentials.
Candidates can continue to register through the JEE Main application process using their application number and password.
The inclusion of MeriPehchaan provides another authentication route for applicants. The 2026 bulletin's registration instructions did not explicitly provide this option.
NTA has also provided more specific dates for examination-related activities in the 2027 bulletin.
For Session 1, the examination is scheduled for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The city intimation slip is scheduled for December 30, 2026, while admit cards are scheduled for release on January 13, 2027.
In the initial JEE Main 2026 bulletin, NTA had provided tentative timelines for city intimation slips and stated that admit cards would be available three to four days before the examination.
For Session 2 of JEE Main 2027, registration will begin on January 5, with examinations scheduled from April 2 to 7.
These dates provide candidates with a clearer schedule for planning their examination-related arrangements.
The comparison does not indicate a major change in the core examination pattern.
JEE Main 2027 continues to have Paper 1 for BE/BTech, Paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for BPlanning.
Paper 1 continues to consist of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, with 75 questions carrying 300 marks.
The examination duration also remains unchanged at three hours for individual papers and three hours and 30 minutes for candidates appearing for both BArch and BPlanning.
The two-session system continues, allowing candidates to appear in January, April or both sessions. Where a candidate appears in both, the better NTA score will be considered for ranking.
For candidates, the most important differences are procedural.
The late-fee window provides additional time for those unable to complete registration by the regular deadline, while the advance announcement of correction dates makes it easier to plan the application process.
At the same time, candidates should not interpret the correction facility as permission to submit incomplete or inaccurate information.
NTA continues to require applicants to upload a live photograph, scanned photograph, signature and Class 10 certificate or marksheet, along with other applicable documents.
Candidates can check the complete information bulletin and submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.