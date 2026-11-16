JEE Main 2027: Subject-wise 60-day study plan to strengthen exam preparation

How to Divide the JEE Main 2027 Preparation Into 60 Days?

The NTA syllabus contains 14 units in Mathematics, 20 in Physics and 20 in Chemistry. These are broad syllabus units, and several contain multiple chapters or concepts that require separate revision.

Instead of allocating 15 days exclusively to one subject, candidates can revise all three subjects throughout the 60 days.

A practical approach is to divide preparation into three stages: