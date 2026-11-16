JEE Main 2027: Subject-wise 60-day study plan to strengthen exam preparation

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, while Session 2 will be held from April 2 to 7. The first session takes place ahead of the Class 12 board examinations, while the second follows the board exam period. This raises an important question for aspirants, i.e., which session offers a better opportunity to score higher? According to subject experts, a structured revision plan for Session 1 can give candidates an advantage, as preparation for JEE Main also supports their Class 12 board exam revision. With considerable overlap between the JEE Main syllabus and the CBSE Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics syllabi, students can prepare strategically for both examinations without treating them as entirely separate challenges.
Preparing for the JEE Main exam along with the CBSE Class 12 board examinations can benefit from the substantial overlap in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. A comparison of the official syllabi shows that several chapters are common to both examinations, allowing aspirants to revise concepts together while practising different question formats.
Physics: Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Alternating Current, Ray and Wave Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Semiconductor Electronics are common areas.
Chemistry: Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, d- and f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Amines, and Biomolecules overlap.
Mathematics: Relations and Functions, Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Matrices, Determinants, Continuity and Differentiability, Applications of Derivatives, Integrals, Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Three-Dimensional Geometry and Probability are common topics.
The NTA syllabus contains 14 units in Mathematics, 20 in Physics and 20 in Chemistry. These are broad syllabus units, and several contain multiple chapters or concepts that require separate revision.
Instead of allocating 15 days exclusively to one subject, candidates can revise all three subjects throughout the 60 days.
A practical approach is to divide preparation into three stages:
For candidates preparing for the earliest examination date of January 20, the 60-day plan can run from November 21, 2026, to January 19, 2027.
Days 1–20: Strengthen fundamental concepts
The first 20 days should focus on chapters that establish the foundation for other topics. Candidates should revise concepts, solve standard problems and practise previous-year questions from the chapters covered.
Candidates should revise the listed topics, prepare formula sheets and identify concepts requiring additional practice. They can attempt chapter-wise tests after each topic revision and a full-length mock test around Day 10 or Day 20.
Days 21–40: Complete the remaining syllabus revision
The next 20 days should cover the remaining major syllabus units while continuing to revise previously studied chapters.
By Day 40, candidates should have completed a maximum first round of revision across the official syllabus and identified the chapters where they are losing marks.
Days 41–50: Improve speed, accuracy and question selection
After revising the syllabus, candidates should move towards examination-oriented practice.
Days 51–60: Final mock tests and last-minute revision
The final 10 days should be used to strengthen retention and build examination readiness rather than beginning several unfamiliar chapters.
There is no single daily study duration that suits every candidate. Students attending school or coaching classes will have a different schedule from those preparing full-time.
The following is a suggested four-hour-and-15-minute self-study routine, excluding breaks.
Preparing for JEE Main within 60 days is possible for candidates who already have a reasonable understanding of the Class 11 and 12 syllabus. The period can be used to consolidate preparation, improve accuracy and address weaker areas.
For students beginning from scratch, covering the entire syllabus thoroughly in two months will be considerably more challenging. Such candidates should prioritise foundational chapters, establish realistic daily targets and practise problems consistently.
A 60-day study plan cannot guarantee a particular score, percentile or rank. Performance depends on factors including the candidate's existing preparation, understanding of concepts, accuracy and examination-day execution.