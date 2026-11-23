The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the late-fee registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 from Monday, November 23. Candidates who could not complete their applications within the initial registration period can now submit their forms by paying an additional late fee through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to the information bulletin released by NTA, the late-fee application window will remain open until November 26, 2026, up to 11.50 pm. The regular registration period closed on November 22. Candidates must also complete the fee payment within the prescribed deadline for their applications to be considered.
An additional late fee of Rs 500 will be charged over and above the applicable examination fee. The additional amount is uniform across all categories of candidates, irrespective of the examination fee applicable to them.
The correction window for submitted applications is scheduled to open from November 27 to November 29. Candidates will be able to make changes to permitted fields during this period.
How to apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their applications:
Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.
Complete the registration and generate the application number.
Log in and enter the required personal, academic and examination-related details.
Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
Pay the applicable examination fee along with the additional late fee of Rs 500.
Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Examination schedule
The NTA will conduct JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. The examination will be held in computer-based test mode. The examination city intimation slip is scheduled to be released on December 30, while admit cards are expected to be available from January 13, 2027.
JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, including BTech and BE courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions. The examination also serves as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Candidates seeking admission to architecture and planning programmes can also appear for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning), respectively.
Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin carefully and complete their applications before the November 26 deadline. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted and may lead to cancellation of the result.