The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the late-fee registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 from Monday, November 23. Candidates who could not complete their applications within the initial registration period can now submit their forms by paying an additional late fee through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the information bulletin released by NTA, the late-fee application window will remain open until November 26, 2026, up to 11.50 pm. The regular registration period closed on November 22. Candidates must also complete the fee payment within the prescribed deadline for their applications to be considered.