The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 today, November 22, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 PM.
According to registration data shared by NTA as of November 20, 11,19,062 candidates had completed the registration process and paid the required examination fee, while 13,29,670 registration forms had been submitted.
This indicates that over 2.10 lakh submitted registrations had not completed the fee-payment stage as of November 20. The figures do not represent the final registration count, as the application process remained open.
Candidates who miss the regular deadline can apply from November 23 to 26, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500 over the applicable examination fee.
November 22, 2026: Last date for regular registration and fee payment, until 11.50 PM
November 23–26, 2026: Registration with an additional late fee of Rs 500
November 27–29, 2026: Application correction window
December 30, 2026: Examination city intimation slip
January 13, 2027: Admit card release
January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027: Session 1 examinations
Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:
Open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.
Complete the registration process and generate an application number.
Log in and fill in the application form, including personal, academic and examination details.
Upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents.
Pay the prescribed examination fee through the available online payment options.
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
NTA has clarified that an application will be considered successfully submitted only after the prescribed examination fee has been received.
JEE Main 2027 will be conducted in two sessions, in January and April. The examination is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions. It also serves as the eligibility examination for JEE Advanced.