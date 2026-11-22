The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 today, November 22, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 PM.

According to registration data shared by NTA as of November 20, 11,19,062 candidates had completed the registration process and paid the required examination fee, while 13,29,670 registration forms had been submitted.

This indicates that over 2.10 lakh submitted registrations had not completed the fee-payment stage as of November 20. The figures do not represent the final registration count, as the application process remained open.

Candidates who miss the regular deadline can apply from November 23 to 26, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500 over the applicable examination fee.