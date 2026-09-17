JEE Main 2027 Session 1 from January 22: What the last four years’ application timeline shows

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the application schedule for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, but the exam date has been confirmed. JEE Main 2027 is scheduled to be conducted from January 22 to 30, 2027. With the examination cycle for the next academic year approaching, the application timeline followed by NTA in recent years offers useful context for aspirants — without establishing a release date for the upcoming cycle.
The official records for the last four JEE Main Session 1 examinations show that the application window opened on December 15 in the 2023 cycle, November 1 in 2024, October 28 in 2025 and October 31 in 2026.
The four cycles show a substantial difference in the amount of time available between the opening of registration and the start of the examination.
The 2026 cycle is particularly relevant because NTA had already indicated in an October 19, 2025 advisory that the Session 1 application form would be made live during October. The formal application notice followed on October 31.
There is no official JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application date at present. Therefore, dates circulating on social media or education portals should not be treated as confirmed unless they are backed by an NTA notification.
The previous four cycles do, however, show how the registration timeline has evolved. The 2023 cycle began in December, while the subsequent three cycles opened applications in October or November. That historical record can help students understand the broad scheduling pattern, but it does not establish when NTA will open the JEE Main 2027 application window.