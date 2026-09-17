JEE Main 2027 Session 1 from January 22: What the last four years’ application timeline shows

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the application schedule for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, but the exam date has been confirmed. JEE Main 2027 is scheduled to be conducted from January 22 to 30, 2027. With the examination cycle for the next academic year approaching, the application timeline followed by NTA in recent years offers useful context for aspirants — without establishing a release date for the upcoming cycle.

The official records for the last four JEE Main Session 1 examinations show that the application window opened on December 15 in the 2023 cycle, November 1 in 2024, October 28 in 2025 and October 31 in 2026.