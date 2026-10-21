JEE Main 2027 Registration: Can students apply without their Class 12 roll number?

Students preparing to register for JEE Main 2027 may have a common concern: What should they enter in the application form if their Class 12 board examination roll number has not yet been issued?
The question is particularly relevant for students appearing for their Class 12 examinations in 2027, as board examination roll numbers may be allotted closer to the examination dates.
While the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to publish the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin, its previous registration guidelines provide some clarity.
For JEE Main 2026, NTA allowed candidates appearing for their Class 12 board examinations to enter their roll number, registration number or enrolment number in the relevant fields of the application form.
This meant that candidates did not necessarily have to wait for their final board examination roll number if another accepted identification number had already been allotted.
However, candidates registering for JEE Main 2027 should verify whether the same provision continues in the new information bulletin.
In its JEE Main 2026 frequently asked questions, NTA addressed which registration number students should enter under qualification details.
For CBSE Class 12 appearing candidates, the agency referred to the registration number provided under CBSE's official instructions.
For students from other boards, NTA permitted the use of details such as registration number, enrolment number or roll number allotted by their respective boards.
Therefore, students should check their school records or contact their school authorities to identify the correct number before filling out the form.
Candidates who have completed Class 12 should provide their qualifying examination details according to the application instructions.
NTA's previous guidelines also clarified that candidates appearing for improvement examinations should select 'Passed' rather than 'Appearing' when indicating their qualifying examination status.
Students should keep their Class 10 certificate, Class 12 school details and available board registration information ready.
They should avoid entering an assumed roll number or another student's details merely to complete the application.
Once NTA releases the JEE Main 2027 registration instructions, candidates should check the accepted fields and complete the form accordingly.
The official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.