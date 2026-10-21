JEE Main 2027 Registration: Can students apply without their Class 12 roll number?

Students preparing to register for JEE Main 2027 may have a common concern: What should they enter in the application form if their Class 12 board examination roll number has not yet been issued?

The question is particularly relevant for students appearing for their Class 12 examinations in 2027, as board examination roll numbers may be allotted closer to the examination dates.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to publish the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin, its previous registration guidelines provide some clarity.