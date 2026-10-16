JEE Main 2027 Registration: Why candidates should check their Class 10 certificate and Aadhaar details now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to confirm the detailed application requirements for JEE Main 2027. However, candidates preparing to register can use the agency's previous guidelines to check whether their identity documents and academic records are in order.
The JEE Main 2026 information bulletin advised candidates to update their Aadhaar details, including their photograph, name, date of birth, gender and address, before completing the application process.
It also required candidates to upload a Class 10 or equivalent certificate or marksheet, making these documents important to prepare in advance.
For aspirants planning to appear in JEE Main 2027, reviewing these details early could help avoid difficulties during registration, particularly if corrections to official records are required.
In an advisory issued on September 29, 2025, ahead of JEE Main 2026 registration, NTA specifically asked candidates to ensure that the date of birth recorded on their Aadhaar card was correct as per their Class 10 certificate.
The advisory also mentioned the candidate's name, latest photograph, address and father's name among the Aadhaar particulars to be updated.
This makes the Class 10 certificate an important reference document for aspirants checking their personal details before applying.
Candidates who find differences between their records should review them and, where necessary, seek corrections through the appropriate issuing authorities rather than entering inconsistent information in the application form.
The JEE Main 2026 application process also included live photograph capture.
Under the previous guidelines, candidates were required to capture a live photograph using a webcam or a mobile device through a QR code-based process. They also had to upload a scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed formats.
NTA subsequently reported that the 2026 registration system included Aadhaar-based electronic identity verification and comparison of live photographs with identity records.
These measures underline the importance of keeping identity photographs updated. However, candidates should wait for the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin to confirm the verification procedures applicable this year.
Based on NTA's previous instructions, aspirants can review the following documents before registration:
Aadhaar card: Check the name, date of birth, photograph and other personal particulars.
Class 10 certificate or marksheet: Verify the details recorded in the academic document, particularly the date of birth.
Recent photograph and signature: Keep clear digital copies ready, subject to the specifications announced for 2027.
UDID or disability certificate: Candidates seeking applicable disability-related provisions should ensure their documents are valid.
Category certificate: Candidates claiming EWS, SC, ST or OBC-NCL benefits should review the validity and particulars of their certificates.
The JEE Main 2026 information bulletin stated that corrections would be permitted only in certain application fields during a separately notified correction window.
It also warned candidates that opportunities to correct uploaded photographs, signatures and certificates would not be provided later.
Therefore, aspirants should not assume that every error can be corrected after submission.
The exact correction provisions for JEE Main 2027 will depend on the new information bulletin and subsequent notices issued by NTA.
NTA has not yet confirmed the exact registration dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1.
Candidates should monitor the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for the application notification, information bulletin and detailed instructions.
Until those documents are released, the JEE Main 2026 guidelines can serve as a reference for preparing records, but they should not be treated as confirmation of the 2027 requirements.