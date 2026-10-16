JEE Main 2027 Registration: Why candidates should check their Class 10 certificate and Aadhaar details now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to confirm the detailed application requirements for JEE Main 2027. However, candidates preparing to register can use the agency's previous guidelines to check whether their identity documents and academic records are in order.

The JEE Main 2026 information bulletin advised candidates to update their Aadhaar details, including their photograph, name, date of birth, gender and address, before completing the application process.

It also required candidates to upload a Class 10 or equivalent certificate or marksheet, making these documents important to prepare in advance.

For aspirants planning to appear in JEE Main 2027, reviewing these details early could help avoid difficulties during registration, particularly if corrections to official records are required.