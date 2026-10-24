JEE Main 2027 Registration Awaited: Official website updated on October 24; when did forms open last year?

The official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been updated on October 24, 2026, even as candidates continue to await the commencement of registration for the 2027 examination.
The website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, displays October 24 as its latest update date. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet published an official notification announcing the opening of the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application window.
The update comes at a time when engineering aspirants are looking for information about the registration schedule, eligibility requirements and examination dates.
A comparison with the previous two examination cycles shows that NTA opened the registration process towards the end of October.
For JEE Main 2026, NTA began accepting Session 1 applications on October 31, 2025. The registration window remained open until November 27, 2025.
In the preceding examination cycle, JEE Main 2025 Session 1 registration commenced on October 28, 2024.
The previous registration dates were:
JEE Main 2026: October 31, 2025
JEE Main 2025: October 28, 2024
JEE Main 2024: November 1, 2023
JEE Main 2023: December 15, 2022
While the two most recent registration windows opened in October, these dates do not establish when applications for JEE Main 2027 will begin.
NTA has not confirmed an opening date or application deadline for the upcoming examination.
The October 24 update has drawn attention because the previous two examination cycles saw registration begin around the same period.
However, a website update should not be treated as confirmation of an upcoming application release.
As of October 24, the official portal continues to display notices relating to JEE Main 2026, including examination results and answer keys.
The JEE Main 2027 information bulletin and Session 1 registration link have not been published on the website.
Candidates will have to wait for NTA's official notification to confirm the registration schedule.
Although the application form has not yet been released, candidates can use this period to verify their personal and academic details.
During the previous registration cycle, NTA advised applicants to update their Aadhaar details and ensure consistency with their Class 10 certificates.
Candidates should particularly check:
Name and date of birth in their Aadhaar card and Class 10 certificate.
Accuracy of their personal and contact details.
Availability of a recent photograph and other documents required for registration.
Validity of applicable category certificates.
Availability of relevant disability certificates, where applicable.
The final document requirements and application instructions for JEE Main 2027 will be specified in the forthcoming information bulletin.