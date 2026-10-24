JEE Main 2027 Registration Awaited: Official website updated on October 24; when did forms open last year?

The official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been updated on October 24, 2026, even as candidates continue to await the commencement of registration for the 2027 examination.

The website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, displays October 24 as its latest update date. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet published an official notification announcing the opening of the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application window.

The update comes at a time when engineering aspirants are looking for information about the registration schedule, eligibility requirements and examination dates.

A comparison with the previous two examination cycles shows that NTA opened the registration process towards the end of October.